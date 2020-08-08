Q: Hello,
What is the legal time limit for a train standing (not moving at all) over an intersection in a) the city of Mankato, and b) for rural areas in Blue Earth County? Who do we call for the city of Mankato? Blue Earth County? I called 911 and they could not answer this, as they directed me towards the county (on a Sunday, who is going to answer?).
County Road 5 has the longest delays on Sunday mornings and on a recent Sunday I timed the engine standing in the intersection for over 25 minutes before I finally gave up and backtracked.
Curious citizen.
A: Just for a change of pace, Ask Us Guy is going to pose a question to readers.
Under Minnesota law, "No railway corporation shall permit a public road or street crossing a railroad track to be closed for traffic by a standing car, train, engine, or other railroad equipment, or by a switching movement which continuously blocks a crossing for longer than 10 minutes."
So, how long can a train block a street or highway in Minnesota?
If you answered, "10 minutes," you are incorrect. The actual answer is: "As long as the engineer wants."
Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal explained the contradiction. Even though the state prohibits crossings to be blocked for more than 10 minutes, federal law does not allow states or local governments to force trains to move off a crossing simply because it is temporarily inconveniencing drivers — and the railroads know it.
"The railroad companies will point out to you that Section 49 of the U.S. Code preempts state statute," Vokal said. "So there's really not any avenue to address state charges. So that's kind of an answer that has no resolution."
Technically, then, the person the frustrated driver needs to call is his member of Congress, who would introduce a bill repealing the preemption clause in Title 49 of the U.S. Code, and after the bill passed both the House and Senate and was signed into law by the president, the engineer could be forced to move the train and the motorist could resume his trip.
Alternatively, drivers could ask the railroad company to clear the crossing, hoping they will do it out of the kindness of their heart. The number to call is sometimes listed on a sign near the crossing.
For recurring issues, the Minnesota State Patrol recommends trying to contact the offending railroad company's central office. If that brings no relief, frustrated drivers can try the railroad section of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
But, again, it's sort of a variation of the old riddle about a gorilla: Where does an 8,000-ton freight train sit? Wherever it likes.
Q: Another Fourth of July has passed with lawbreakers throughout our community lighting off illegal fireworks for weeks before and after the holiday. Minnesota state law indicates that “...anything that flies or explodes is illegal in Minnesota. Explosive and aerial fireworks are prohibited for public sale, possession and use.”
These illegal acts put stress on homeowners concerned with damage to property, on individuals who suffer from PTSD, and on animals. I know effective enforcement of this law is difficult but why are law-abiding citizens forced to accept this infringement upon their safety, property and peace at the hands of lawbreakers? What’s the point of the law if it’s not enforced? What does local law enforcement recommend law-abiding citizens do in response to a neighbor lighting off illegal fireworks?
Thank you for providing an opportunity to vent!
A: It was a very boomy Independence Day this year as many people apparently decided to host their own fireworks extravaganza after community fireworks displays were canceled because of the pandemic. One of Ask Us Guy's neighbors put on a relatively short but very intense show, despite the fact that his backyard is dominated by two enormous oak trees that completely cover the sky. With no opportunity to shoot the rockets, Roman candles and other aerial fireworks vertically, Neighbor Guy aimed them at a 45-degree angle — attempting to hit the sweet spot below the oak branches and into some open sky elsewhere in the neighborhood. Occasional misfires resulted in flaming balls slamming into houses and garages in several directions.
It was all very exciting and patriotic, leaving Ask Us Guy feeling like a Minuteman at the Battle of Lexington.
The drama ended in a few minutes, though, and Ask Us Guy never really considered contacting the authorities.
But there's absolutely nothing wrong with doing that, especially if complainants have a specific address where the illegal pyrotechnics are being used, according to Vokal.
"We always ask that a citizen call," Vokal said.
That address is critical, however, because a squad car rolling through a neighborhood looking for the location of the offender generally causes the offender to stop and hustle inside his (or "her," but almost certainly "his") house.
"People don't shoot 'em off if a cop is around," she said. "... We had 21 complaints called in on July 4th. Of those, we were not able to locate nine."
With that address, however, officers will have a talk with the offender even if they weren't able to catch them in the act. The approach is to stop the illegal activity, educate the offenders and warn them about a potential citation if they fire up the fireworks again.
