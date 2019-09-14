Ask Us Guy is on vacation, or sabbatical, or something, no doubt spending his time away pondering how to be the best Ask Us Guy he can be and researching headless bunnies, a topic he's had an unhealthy fixation on in his columns over the years.
So Stand-in Ask Us Guy is picking up the reins this week.
Q: Going north on Hwy. 169 just a bit past Happy Chef there is a parking area on the right that says park and ride on the sign. Who parks there and why? If it is like up in the cities for the airport (park and fly) does a bus actually come down from the cities to take people up to the airport?
A: I went to City Manager Pat Hentges for the answer.
"So you're filling in for the ever-vacationing Ask Us Guy?" were Hentges' first words. "He must have a lot of seniority."
It wasn't a question asked of Hentges, but as long as he brought it up....
Free Press newsroom staffers have always been told there's a cap on the number of vacation days anyone can build up, but Ask Us Guy seems absent an inordinate amount of time. Does he have a side-deal with management? Cheating on his time sheet? Maybe it's a question he can answer whenever he gets back.
But back to the reader's pondering.
Hentges said there is a park and ride or ride-sharing parking lot at what is known as Kiwanis Recreation Area, but that isn't why the area was originally developed.
"It was creating a park. The city started with it and Kiwanis contributed to the development of the park. It was another access to the river and the trail and there is a shelter and dog park and also an archery range."
While it was being planned the city also applied for and got state funds aimed at creating more ride-sharing parking lots. "That allowed us to create a larger parking area and assist with some of the access improvements off 169 and to add a small waiting area in the shelter," Hentges said.
Some of the cars seen in the lot are people using the park while some, particularly during the work week, are those who park their cars and ride with someone else to commute to work in the Twin Cities.
Hentges said there were thoughts that if enough people used the ride-sharing lot a daily bus route might be justified. But he said the demand isn't there.
"It ebbs and flows with the gas prices," he said of how many commuters decide to carpool. "There's a handful of cars there recently during the week. It used to be two handfuls of cars."
Q: I walked on the Indian Lake Preserve Trail today for the first time this year. It's a lovely area, but I have some questions:
1. What is the green stuff floating on top of the lake, and why is the lake itself so green and opaque, I would assume from excess nutrients? Is there any way of cleaning it up by adding, for instance, sphagnum moss?
2. Why is there no trail entirely around the lake? Or is one planned for the future?
3. Is there any way to create a separate trail for horses? I don't poop in their barnyards; why should they be able to poop on my trails?
A: Ryan Thilges, Blue Earth County public works director, agrees with the reader on part of question 3.
"We do occasionally clean the trail of horse and dog droppings and we're frustrated, too, about animal owners not cleaning up."
Thilges said the county plans to put signs at the trailheads asking people to clean up after their animals, big or small.
He said Indian Lake, located south of Mankato and just north of County Road 90, has terrain abutting it that makes it impossible to create a separate horse trail — or to extend the existing trail around the lake.
There's a steep hillside on one side that would prevent an additional horse trail. And the west side of the lake, which has no trail, is up against a township road with the lake itself having a wetland designation that would complicate any efforts to add fill for a full loop trail.
As for the green water, Thilges suspects nutrients from nearby fields and the climate.
"It's very much like a lot of other area small lakes and sloughs. Heat and rain has created algae in water. It's maybe more serious this year with all the rain."
Thilges said they are investigating whether sphagnum moss or something similar might be tried next year to keep the lake a little clearer.
Tim Krohn is Stand-in Ask Us Guy.
