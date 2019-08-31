Q: You know that intersection east of Hy-Vee where you’re only supposed to go in one direction and make a U-turn? They put up signs (prohibiting left turns) and they put up yellow pylons that have already been knocked down. ... Pat Hentges, is he the city manager? If he is the one who made that decision, somebody should get on Pat Hentges’ back and tell him what an idiot he was. He is fighting public opinion. Public opinion wants to make a left turn. ... Are they going to put in a brick wall to keep people from turning left?
A: Yes, Ask Us Guy knows that intersection — Adams Street and Blue Earth County Road 12. There have been multiple questions submitted since Adams Street was extended eastward last year and the intersection was created, generally wondering why a roundabout wasn’t included in the project.
So, Ask Us Guy was gearing up to seek an answer to this latest version when, coincidentally, some news broke related to Adams Street and the possibility of improvements to the intersection. (See the concise and finely crafted story elsewhere on this page of today’s Free Press.)
Not wanting to miss an opportunity, though, Ask Us Guy did call Hentges, mention that another Adams Street question had been submitted by a reader, and passed on the reader’s wish that someone would tell him that he was an idiot.
Hentges responded by saying it’s ironic that roundabout haters “think I’m somehow the ‘King of Roundabouts’” because of how many traffic circles have been built in Mankato. And roundabout lovers criticize him for not adding them to problematic intersections, even though those intersections are often under the jurisdiction of the county or the state highway department.
“In a lot of cases Pat Hentges, the idiot, thinks there should be a roundabout,” he said.
Q: Dear Ask Us Guy, why are there no handicapped parking stalls at the Veterans Memorial Place?
Thanks, Semper Fi.
A: “We like these types of questions,” Hentges said, pointing out that it is an inquiry seeking a solution to a problem rather than expressing an opinion — for instance, an opinion of the city manager’s relative intelligence.
“If it needs handicapped spaces and there’s room, we certainly could do that,” Hentges said.
Veterans Memorial Place is the relatively new memorial — it opened in 2012 — at the foot of the Veterans Memorial Bridge along Second Street. It has a small parking lot, about 10 spaces, off of a service road accessed from Plum Street that also serves the Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union.
Hentges said he would refer the parking issue to the city’s Traffic and Safety Committee, predicting that addressing the oversight would be a high priority for committee members. He said the SMILES Center for Independent Living may also be asked to take a look at the memorial to see if it has any other features that hinder people with mobility challenges. (SMILES staff and organization members with disabilities provide the city with advice on making public places more accessible.)
“I’m sure they would be a strong supporter of that,” he said of adding handicapped slots in the memorial’s lot.
Q: How do people really feel about butterflies?
Sincerely,
A.U. Guy
A: They like them a lot, as evidenced by the multiple responses to last week’s column, which answered questions about the rationale for killing milkweed plants outside the Blue Earth County Library and whether city and county officials had landscaping policies to help butterflies and other pollinators.
One reader submitted a Minneapolis StarTribune story about whether road salt was harming monarch butterflies, whose numbers have plunged in recent years. (The Free Press later reprinted the Strib story.)
The person who submitted the question also wrote an email saying she and at least four others would be taking up an offer from the county to tend to butterfly-friendly plantings planned for a plot near the library and along county bike trails.
Also, Mara Koenig of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wrote to applaud the county and city for considering pollinators in managing their lands. And she invited Mankato-area residents to check out the Fish and Wildlife Service’s website focusing on helping monarch butterfly populations recover — www.fws.gov/savethemonarch/
Finally, a North Mankato resident included Ask Us Guy in an email to city officials there praising them for the native grasses and wildflowers added to Bluff Park.
“You must all go see it,” the woman wrote. “The prairie is filled with an amazing number of fluttering monarchs as well as many other butterflies whose names I do not know. The place is awesome! It’s a huge butterfly party.”
