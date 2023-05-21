Q: When will MnDOT repair Highway 22 going to St. Peter? The cracks in the road are about to swallow cars. At this rate I really don’t see how that highway can make it to the 2025 construction season.
A: It’s been a rough late winter and spring for potholes and other pavement damage, and crews from state and local street and highway departments have been striving to catch up on fixes. But Ask Us Guy senses that responsible agencies have experienced a pretty intense pothole hyperbole season, too, based on the opening response from Scott Morgan of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“Upon receiving your question we immediately sent a search and rescue team to reconnoiter Highway 22 for stranded motorists. We were unable to find any swallowed cars or trucks,” wrote Morgan, who is the assistant district engineer for maintenance operations for MnDOT’s south-central Minnesota-based District 7.
That said, Morgan promised that the agency is working diligently to patch the worst spots on area highways.
“Our maintenance forces are out doing pavement patching and other repairs as soon as they can following a difficult snow and ice season, and equally difficult spring for pavement condition,” Morgan said.
MnDOT leaders have long warned that the amount of revenue directed to Minnesota roads has not kept up with the costs of preventive maintenance while also addressing demands for highway expansions. And when that preemptive work is delayed, roads deteriorate down to their foundation and cost even more to fix. Inflation in recent years has only worsened the gap between the cost of maintaining roads and the funding available to do the job.
“Unfortunately, limited funding with difficult inflationary pressures will continue to challenge the pavement conditions,” Morgan said.
The bottom line is that road segments sometimes have to wait longer than is ideal for reconstruction.
The Highway 22 project is just one example of the funding pressures facing the agency. In 2021, MnDOT’s 10-year investment plan had reconstruction and safety improvements for the Mankato-to-St. Peter segment scheduled for 2024 at an estimated cost of $22 million. The price tag is now predicted to be $32 million.
With similar increases plaguing other planned projects, some scheduled reconstruction work is being delayed to balance annual budgets. The delay in the Highway 22 project also will allow MnDOT to finish intersection fixes on Highway 169 in St. Peter before shutting down the busy route between Mankato, Kasota and St. Peter.
The condition of that segment of Highway 22 was rated “fair” in 2021. It might not receive that grade in 2023, but it should be in A+ condition by the fall of 2026.
“Highway 22 is currently scheduled for a major construction project involving pavement repair, culvert replacement and safety improvements in 2025-2026,” according to Morgan.
More information on the project — which includes new passing lanes, better intersections and other safety improvements — can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy22mankato-stpeter/index.html.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.