Q: So, are you going to miss answering “Ask Us” questions?
A: “Umm,” Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said.
He followed up with an “Ahhh,” a “Well ...” and a couple of more “Ums.”
After all these years, Ask Us Guy was thinking Hentges, in his final week in office before retirement, had finally been stumped. But he eventually recovered: “I will miss it because that’s an enjoyable part of the job to really find out what’s on people’s minds.”
Hentges was easily the most frequent answerer in “Ask Us” history. For some reason, he insisted on taking almost every city-related question rather than shunting them off to subordinates. The frequency of his appearances as the voice of Mankato city government eventually prompted some readers to name him “Lord Hentges.”
Starting Monday, Hentges will be the former city manager after nearly 25 years on the job. Waconia City Administrator Susan Arntz is his successor.
Asked whether Arntz will have to spend a few years earning a lofty title like “lord,” he didn’t think so.
“City managers, they all come with a certain kind of — I don’t know — swagger, self-confidence,” he said. “I don’t think she’ll have to wait very long. The proper title isn’t ‘lady,’ I believe it’s ‘duchess.’ I’ll have to check my royal titles chart.”
Q: Dear AUGGI (Ask Us Guy Gets Info),
Wondering …
Why are there so many manhole covers placed all over the road? Couldn’t they be along the center of the roadway where we don’t have to drive on them? If I try to drive around all of them, I might get picked up for drunk driving!
A: This is actually a good question for Hentges’ final performance as the municipal answer man. When the current Ask Us Guy was granted the title seven or eight years ago, the first question he forwarded to Hentges involved a reader complaint about recessed manhole covers. And Hentges said he’d lost track of how many times residents had submitted questions on the topic.
So, one more time for old times’ sake.
The manholes can’t all be in a row because the utility lines can’t all be in the same part of the street, Hentges said. Beneath the streets are typically three pipes — storm sewer, drinking water and sewage. The big manhole covers lead to vaults where workers can service storm sewer and sewage pipe connections. The small metal covers on streets lead to valves controlling the drinking water system.
A sewage line rupture would be a particularly dangerous problem if the pipe was in close proximity to the line delivering potable water to homes.
“It has a lot to do with keeping them separated,” Hentges said. “You can’t have a water main right next to a sewer main because what if you had a break?”
There’s also the reality that, in the older parts of town, new manholes were added when the sewage was separated from the stormwater and diverted to a sewage treatment plant. Hentges wasn’t certain the exact year when the separate systems were constructed. But in the early days of the city, stormwater and sewage flowed in the same pipes straight to the Minnesota River.
“You can check with the geography department up at the university when that was,” Hentges said.
Q: Dear Ask Us Person,
Just wondering now that city planner has been hired what exactly do they do? Do they need to go to college? What is their salary?
A: “It is not the city planner, it’s the city manager,” Hentges said. “They are, in essence, the chief management officer of the city.”
So the city manager oversees planning, public works, streets, firefighting and everything else. And he or she is in charge of all hiring and firing, unlike city administrators who must bring those decisions to their elected City Council.
All of the city manager’s powers are spelled out in the city charter, and it was a vote of Mankato residents decades ago that created that form of government, which is relatively rare in the region. A college degree isn’t required by the charter, but successful applicants are all-but-certain to have a couple of degrees.
“Generally speaking, most city managers have a degree in some level of management, but they also have a graduate degree in some sort of urban-management area,” Hentges said.
“Not counting the school of hard knocks, that’s about six years of higher education. For that, they receive over $100,000 in the smallest cities and in larger cities in the $180,000 range.”
That upper range of salary is more than even the governor makes, something that requires a waiver from the state. A state commission analyzes cities that request salary waivers and lumps them into categories when it sets the maximum. Mankato — grouped with cities like Eagan and Woodbury — can pay up to 115% of the governor’s salary, he said.
Larger cities, including Rochester, can pay over $200,000.
Q: So, any final thoughts/shots by Ask Us Guy?
A: Yes, actually. Just this little ode to life without the guy who has been filling the “Ask Us” column with words since its beginning about 20 years ago.
Is it like ‘Sibley Park without the park benches?’
Or is it ‘city mechanics forced to work without wrenches?’
‘A snow emergency with no tow-truck winches?’
Maybe ‘street reconstruction absent utility trenches?’
It’s hard to find apt analogies that rhyme,
Upon the exit of the top “Ask Us” source of all time.
How about ‘a sewage plant with no sewage stenches?’
Whatever the metaphor, you’ll be missed, Lord Hentges.
