Q: Banks seem to be popping up like mushrooms in Mankato/North Mankato and I wonder how there can be that much need? We have seen several big-box stores close in Mankato, but I do not recall any banks closing, only moving. Is Mankato on par per capita in Minnesota and the U.S. with its banks?
A: Mankato/North Mankato is a pretty banky place, one of the bankiest cities in Minnesota and substantially bankier than the United States overall. The combined population of the little twin cities is 58,503 — 44,389 of them in Mankato, according to recently released estimates by the Minnesota State Demographic Center. The two cities have 34 banks (29 in Mankato), according to search-banks.com.
That’s one bank for every 1,721 residents. Statewide, there are 2,251 banks and 5.68 million Minnesotans — one bank for every 2,523 residents. And across the country, there are 88,075 banks and bank branches for a population of 328.2 million people — meaning the average American has to share a bank with 3,725 other people.
Looked at another way, Mankato alone has the sixth most banks in Minnesota but has just the 22nd highest population. The city’s residents-per-bank rate, excluding North Mankato, is 1,531. Other regional centers are similarly banky, but Mankato has more banks per capita than Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth and Rochester. It would need to build one more bank, however, to beat St. Cloud.
The Twin Cities suburbs, by contrast, are relative bank deserts. In most cases, 6,000 or more suburban residents have to share each bank. Columbia Heights, with more than 21,000 residents, has one bank, according to search-banks.com.
On the other end of the spectrum, Odin has a resident-to-bank ratio of 102-to-one and Kilkenny isn’t far behind with at 145-to-one.
While Mankatoans may be seeing more banks rising, that is not a national trend. The Federal Reserve released a report earlier this year showing that the number of banks and bank branches declined by 6,650 between 2014 and 2018.
Q: In the Free Press story, “Mankato OKs $2M in subsidies for The Neighborhood,” are the proposed major components of the project referring to Sinclair Lewis and the time the author spent in Mankato?
A: This relates to a $36 million affordable housing project being pursued on the vacant city-owned lot north of Cub Foods West in Mankato.
Called “The Neighborhood,” the project consists of the 48-unit “Sinclair Flats” and “Lewis Lofts” — a pair of 30-unit apartment buildings — and potentially nine “Main Street Townhomes.”
While the names certainly appear to pay homage to Sinclair Lewis’ novel “Main Street,” the developer of the project is based in Kansas City, Kansas. And “Main Street” was inspired by Lewis’ hometown of Sauk Centre, so it’s a fair question to wonder if the Cohen Esrey Development Group was just looking for a Minnesota-based theme and didn’t realize there was actually a very close connection between the famous novel and Mankato.
Brian Sweeney of Cohen Esrey provided the answer.
“I’m based out of Stillwater, Minnesota, so I’m here and I was the individual that found the property,” Sweeney said. “To answer the question: Absolutely, we’re very much aware that Sinclair Lewis wrote ‘Main Street’ while in Mankato. So that’s why we did it.”
It was 101 years ago, the summer of 1919, that Lewis moved with his wife Grace and their two-year-old son from Minneapolis to Mankato, which he called “the country” in a letter to an East Coast acquaintance.
“I was plowing through scores of miles of black-mud roads, oozy with several days of rain, driving much family and luggage down here from Minneapolis; but now I am settled and ready for work on the new novel...,” he wrote in a June 4 letter.
He spent the summer at 315 S. Broad St., writing much of the novel and making the heroine of the story, Carol Milford Kennicott, a Mankato native. The move to Mankato appeared to be a good one for Lewis, who not only wrote most of the novel that summer but also liked the look of the town — “garden-sheltered streets and aisles of elms ... New England reborn” — and the social opportunities.
He spoke at the college, played poker at the Elks Club and took full advantage of local parties, according to a city historic context study written a decade ago. In one case, Lewis was ushered out of a house party after having one or two too many, wandering into the hostess’ closet, and emerging dressed in one of her evening gowns.
“The Neighborhood,” which is to begin construction in 2021 if it is awarded state affordable-housing tax credits later this year, doesn’t have any saloons or other alcohol-related components — just housing units and possibly a child care center or preschool.
But Lewis would probably still be excited about living in one of the units considering that another developer is planning to build a winery and tasting room just 900 feet to the northwest along Sibley Parkway.
