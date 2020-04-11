Q: Are there any landmarks in Mankato for where the James-Younger gang passed through? Where was the First National Bank located that they supposedly scoped out?
Where was the abandoned farmhouse that they rested in for a couple days after the Northfield robbery? Where was the bridge that they crossed over the Blue Earth River?
A: Readers of last week's column know that Ask Us Guy requested some help from readers with these three historic questions related to the James-Younger gang's escape route through Mankato following their disastrous attempt to rob a Northfield bank 143 years ago.
A reader came through with an answer to the third question about the gang's crossing of the Blue Earth River.
The first question was actually answered by Mankato's Community Development Department when the Ellerbe Building was nominated as a local Heritage Preservation Landmark.
Research found that the First National Bank of Mankato operated at the corner of Front and Hickory streets from 1865 to 1974. The Ellerbe Building, constructed in 1913 and now a component of Mankato's convention center, was the second structure to serve as the bank's home.
The predecessor building was the one reportedly targeted for robbery by Jess and Frank James; Cole, Bob and Jim Younger; and three other members of the gang in 1876. The outlaws reconsidered because of large crowds at a Mankato fair, according to the city's report. Instead, they attempted to rob the First National Bank of Northfield on Sept. 7, and it did not go well.
Over the course of a decade, the gang — made up mainly of former bushwhackers on the side of the Confederacy during the Civil War — had robbed banks, stagecoaches and trains in nearly a dozen states from Iowa to Texas. Minnesota had never been targeted before 1876, and the gang apparently underestimated the resistance south-central Minnesotans would offer when somebody tried to take their money.
When a First National Bank employee sounded the alarm that the famous James-Younger gang was robbing the bank, the townspeople of Northfield got out their weapons and rained gunfire on the outlaws. Two were killed and the remaining six — Cole, Jim and Bob Younger, Frank and Jesse James, and Charlie Pitts — fled to the west and southwest.
Five of the six were wounded in the shootout on Northfield's town square but managed to evade posses, repeatedly telling southern Minnesotans who happened upon them that they were, themselves, a posse searching for the outlaws.
Histories of what happened next mention the gang being surrounded after camping on an island on Lake Elysian, only to escape by sending their horses in one direction while sneaking away on foot in another direction, eventually finding "an abandoned farmhouse near Mankato." But Ask Us Guy couldn't immediately find any details on where that house was.
A story on Minnesota Public Radio in 2001, with the late Rex Macbeth of North Mankato as a major source, said the gang slipped through Mankato at midnight about a week after the Northfield robbery and settled down to their last camp at a spot that may have been near Minneopa Falls.
So how did they get across the Blue Earth River? Tom Klingel of the LeHillier area of South Bend Township is pretty sure he has the answer. Near Klingel's home at 212 Eleanor St. there is a mound that can be seen from the flood-control dike. The mound and a stone pier on the Mankato side of the river are the remnants of a railroad trestle that dated to the time of the Northfield robbery. And when the Blue Earth River is low, some of the trestle's timbers are visible, Klingel said.
"I guarantee you where they crossed. It's just about a block from my house," he said. "... I'm pretty confident that would have been the only bridge without fording or using a barge."
Klingel went to an event hosted years ago by Macbeth, who was a historian of the Old West, along with being a poet and a tire salesman.
"He said, 'Yes, that's where they crossed,'" Klingel said.
Legend has it that an old Civil War veteran and a young boy had been posted at the Mankato side of the trestle in case the gang decided to use the span, but the duo wasn't entirely committed to their assignment.
"(The outlaws) threw some rocks and they heard the noise and got scared and fled," Klingel said.
When Klingel has visitors and shows them the remnants of the trestle, he likes to tell them that on a dark night if you look closely in the mists above the Blue Earth River, you can still see the faint images of the outlaws sneaking across.
The tale might also make a good ghost story for anyone sitting around a Minneopa campfire because the gang's evening near Minneopa Creek was their last night together. It was there they decided to split up into two groups in the hope that the relentless posses would follow the James brothers, who had stolen some horses, giving the Younger brothers and Charlie Pitts a chance to get away on foot. They never reunited because, while the James brothers made their way to the Dakota Territory, the Younger faction got no farther than Watonwan County.
It was there that they stopped to purchase breakfast from a family of Norwegian farmers, the Sorbels, and 17-year-old Asel Oscar Sorbel galloped into Madelia to report that the Younger brothers were just a half-dozen miles from town. A posse was formed and cornered the gang south of La Salle, capturing the Youngers and killing Pitts.
Rex Macbeth even wrote a poem about the final shootout.
"For 14 days they fought their way, hungry, wet and cold
Til on September 21 Pitts' final tale was told
He stayed true to his friends to the very end
And they knew that's what he'd do
And it took five hits to kill Charlie Pitts,
down in Hanska Slough."
