We just came back from a few days in rural Texas and noticed the 75 mph speed limit on some of their rural two-lanes and 85 on their rural interstates (and their 4,000 plus-or-minus annual traffic deaths). It made me think about our traffic speed limits around here.
A few years ago, the Legislature directed the Minnesota Department of Transportation to study its rural two-lane highways to determine where it was appropriate to raise the speed limit from 55 mph to 60 mph. The studies were done and I have noticed the speed limit has been increased in the last few years on many highways but especially on three I drive very frequently — namely Highway 15, Highway 111 north of Nicollet, and part of Highway 22. I am curious as to how traffic speeds and safety have changed as a result.
Using my driving as an indicator, my guess is that the speeds went up about 5 mph. When it was 55, I and almost everybody else drove 60-plus. With the 60 mph speed limit, I now drive 65-plus along with almost everybody else. More importantly, though, I wonder if the crash rate was affected by the increased travel speed. I assume MnDOT followed up on their initial studies with updated crash statistics and could tell us what the results are.
In short, I guess, apart from a small fuel consumption increase were there any negative consequences to raising the speed limit?
A: The reader was correct on one assumption. MnDOT has conducted a study to determine if the higher speed limits resulted in higher crash rates.
Interestingly, the reader was wrong on his other assumption — that the 5 mph increase in the speed limit prompted a 5 mph increase in average speeds. Not even close, as it turns out.
First, though, a bit of the back story, courtesy of Scott Thompson, a traffic engineer with MnDOT’s Mankato-based District 7
“In 2014, MnDOT was directed by the Minnesota Legislature to evaluate the feasibility of an increased speed limit, from 55 to 60 mph, on the nearly 7,000 miles of the state’s rural two-lane trunk highway system,” Thompson said. “The mandate resulted in a five-year effort by MnDOT to evaluate which highway segments could reasonably and safely accommodate increased speed limits. As a result, the speed limit was increased to 60 mph on 5,240 miles of two-lane state highways. Of that volume, approximately 580 miles were within the portions of south-central Minnesota covered by MnDOT District 7.”
As has been reported in The Free Press and other media, some drivers got a little goofy during the pandemic, traveling at extreme speeds and prompting an increase in crashes and vehicle fatalities. But MnDOT’s study involved data from before the pandemic.
“In 2020, MnDOT conducted an empirical Bayes before-after analysis to evaluate what impacts the increased speed limits may have had on the safety performance of the subject highways,” Thompson said. “Using pre-pandemic crash data, the analysis revealed a very minor to no effect on the rate of both total crashes and injury crashes.”
That, of course, is excellent news for people who drive those highways. But it’s also pretty cool for traffic engineers such as Thompson who were charged with choosing which segments of 55 mph could safely be bumped up to 60 mph and which couldn’t. He and his counterparts around Minnesota examined every highway segment’s historical crash rates, particularly the rate of fatal and serious-injury crashes. They also looked closely at the highways themselves and the nature of the ditches beside the highways, including whether there were rumble strips on the centerline and shoulders and whether the shoulders and roadsides were “forgiving” — meaning drivers had a better chance at safely recovering if they started to go off the road.
“Ultimately, no significant consequences have been identified from the increased speed limits,” he said. “At the risk of sounding boastful, the results are most likely heavily influenced by the amount of analysis conducted by MnDOT, and the high bar that a highway segment needed to meet in order for a speed limit increase to be considered.”
The shift in speed limits on 5,240 miles of Minnesota highways also reinforced something else engineers have been increasingly telling folks — including Ask Us Guy — in recent years: Speed limits don’t influence average driving speed nearly as much as people think.
The engineers usually bring that up when someone suggests reducing speed limits in an area in the name of safety. In reality, the engineers say, speed is determined by the roadway’s design and the amount of congestion. Drivers feel safe driving fast on less-crowded roads with wide lanes and good sightlines, and they’ll drive at faster speeds regardless of the speed limit. If a road has narrow lanes and other features that make drivers feel less comfortable, they slow down even if the posted speed limit is higher.
With the highways that shifted from 55 mph to 60 mph, drivers still drove based on what felt comfortable and safe, according to a 2019 MnDOT study. Depending on the segment, the average speed might have been well above 55 or 60. But changing the signs from 55 to 60 didn’t prompt drivers to bump up their average speeds by anywhere close to 5 mph.
“The result of this work found that despite the posted speed limit having increased by 5 mph, average operating speeds increased by only 1 mph — again disproving the belief of most that a driver’s speed will increase when speed limits increase,” Thompson said.
Finally, Thompson said the adjustment of speed limits isn’t finished. If a 55 mph highway receives safety upgrades, it could jump from the list deemed unsafe for higher speed limits to the list of approved segments.
“More two-lane state highway segments could see a 60 mph speed limit in the future after upcoming construction projects install safety features like rumble strips — provided the highway’s crash performance is at or below statewide averages,” he said.
For readers who, unlike Ask Us Guy, know what “an empirical Bayes before-after analysis” is and would like to look at the entire MnDOT study, it can be found at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/research/reports/2020/202006.pdf.
