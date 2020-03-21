Q: The KatoCash Weekly Prize Puzzle has been running weekly for what, like two years now, and no one has ever won. Is this just a ploy to get people to give The Free Press their contact info so that the paper can try to sign up another subscriber? The puzzle looks easy enough. You just have to select the correct word from the list of words given. However, most of the time there are two words that could both easily fit into the sentence. I've entered several times and kept track of my answers to compare with the answers printed on Fridays. I've never even come close to getting them all right and the reasoning behind the correct answer as opposed to the incorrect one is oftentimes difficult to comprehend. Has anyone come close to winning this yet? Does anyone even try anymore??
Signed,
Puzzled about the Puzzle
A: Ask Us Guy feels your pain — not because he regularly fills out the puzzle, but because when he tells people he works at The Free Press, they kick him in the shins while ranting about their frustration with KatoCash.
Even though Ask Us Guy isn't eligible to compete for the $4,000 prize, he filled out last week's puzzle as research to answer this question. At first glimpse, it looked so simple — just a basic little crossword with fewer than 20 words, just one letter missing from each word, and all the answers intermixed in a list of 36 words at the bottom. How hard could that be?
The challenge is the one noted by the reader. The list of answers has pairs of nearly identical words, either of which often fits the clue. For instance, here's the clue for "1 Down" in last week's KatoCash: "No one wants to go to that theater because _ is so bad."
"1 Down" already included the letters "_-e-a-t-i-n-g" and the list of answer options had "heating" and "seating." Obviously, people would avoid a theater that was too cold or one that had uncomfortable seats. So the frustrated puzzle participants had to guess which one is right. When the "correct" answer is revealed six days later, the explanation for why one choice is the better option isn't always persuasive.
Ask Us Guy forwarded the reader's inquiries, and a couple of questions of his own, to Free Press Publisher Steve Jameson.
"We actually started the puzzle in January of 2017, so more than three years without a winner," said Jameson, adding that he's really been rooting for somebody to win. "... I’ve had this puzzle at other newspapers where I worked (we called it different names at each paper) and in most cases it took a long time to get a winner, but we eventually got there."
And Free Press readers have been close to winning, he said.
"Each week the puzzle provider sends us the quick-answer check — answers to the trickiest five questions in the puzzle. We go through each entry and look for those answers. Typically, no one gets all five of those right, but if they do, then we go through and check all their answers. We have had a couple of times where people have gotten all but one right. So close!"
People are still playing. In fact hundreds drop off or send their answers to The Free Press each week. The entries aren't used to solicit subscriptions, and most of the participants are already loyal subscribers, Jameson said: "We provide the puzzle for something for our readers to do. Also, it will be cool when we are able to give away the $4,000 prize. It’ll make somebody’s day and we’ll be excited to promote it."
So what are the actual odds of winning? Ask Us Guy had no idea how to make that calculation, but he happens to know some high school seniors who don't currently have much on their schedule — one who's enrolled in a calculus class and one in a statistics course. So he asked Calc Girl and Stats Boy to do the math.
In last week's puzzle, two of the 19 clues had only one answer that fit the space. That left 17 others where players had to pick between two words. If players were simply guessing between the two words in those 17 clues, Calc Girl determined the odds of winning were 1 in 131,072.
Now, in some cases, there's clearly a better choice between the two options.
Even if players were guessing only on those five trickiest questions, they still had just a 1 in 32 chance of getting all five correct, according to Stats Boy.
After filling out the puzzle last week and then looking at the explanation for why one answer rather than the other is correct, Ask Us Guy came to two conclusions: That 10 or so of the questions were a coin flip, and that if Ask Us Guy ever gets the opportunity, he's going to kick the puzzle-maker in the shins.
If other players are, like Ask Us Guy, basically just guessing on 10 of the clues, their odds of winning are 1 in 1,024, according to Stats Boy.
The reason that Calc Girl and Stats Boy were home from school — and had time to do some work for Ask Us Dad — is the same reason that KatoCash is going on hiatus for a few weeks.
"We are putting a pause on the puzzle," Jameson said, explaining that it would violate current pandemic protocols to have dozens and dozens of people dropping off their puzzle entries at the front counter of The Free Press.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line. But don't ask for advice on KatoCash because Ask Us Guy was "wrong" on six of his 17 answers.
