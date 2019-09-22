RF: I hope you will not take this as severe criticism as I “most always” enjoy your “Ask Us” column, but it appears newsprint ink does not come out of your check. The “Oceans Eleven” story was not only a waste of ink but also your time and mine.
A: Ask Us Guy is back from a weeklong vacation, only his second full week off (more or less) in the past 12 months.
Just before the much-deserved break, Ask Us Guy answered a reader question about whether there had been any real-life casino robberies similar to the fictional one in the movie “Ocean’s Eleven.”
Hot off that movie-related topic, Ask Us Guy was thinking it might be a turning point in his career, trading traffic-signal/turn-lane/snowplowing questions for entertainment news, Hollywood gossip, updates on the British royal family.
Instead of talking to Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges week after week after week, he could be dialing up Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, the Duchess of Sussex ... .
But on his return, there was the above email under the subject line “Reader Feedback.” Always one to put the interests and desires of his readers first, Ask Us Guy will revert to local issues. At least for this week.
Also, thanks to Stand-in Ask Us Guy for filling in a week ago. It’s always a stressful task for Stand-in Guy to jump into the realm of a big-time Free Press column — sort of like when one of the Twins starting pitchers has to miss a turn in the rotation and Devin Smeltzer is called up from Triple A for a spot start.
But Stand-in Guy largely overcame his butterflies, didn’t mess up too badly and ate up a few innings/column inches.
Q: Dear Mr. Ask Us Guy,
I really enjoy the used book sale that the Blue Earth County Library on Main Street has every spring and fall but was wondering what the library does with the books, tapes, etc. that may not sell?
A: The twice-a-year book sales are conducted by Friends of the Deep Valley Libraries, the library system’s volunteer organization. Proceeds from the books and other items sold are used to support various library initiatives, particularly the summer reading program aimed at encouraging a love of books in youngsters.
“The inventory they have left over, they decide what is going to go into the bookstore and what’s going into the next sale,” said Library Director Kelly McBride. The bookstore, by the way, is the ongoing fundraiser where a small section of the Mankato library has books for sale.
But there’s really not a lot of excess inventory because the volunteers running the spring and fall sales employ the same tactics as a store going out of business.
“As the sale goes on, they reduce the prices,” McBride said. “So there’s not much left.”
For people looking to buy a book for a good cause, the next book sale begins Saturday and wraps up Sept. 30.
The Friends, who help out with miscellaneous library projects when they’re not doing their fundraising work, generate about $10,000 a year for the library through their efforts. People interested in joining the Friends group can find more information on the library’s website.
“They’re always looking for new members,” McBride said.
Q: Why is there no flag on the flagpole at Caswell ball diamond? We have a team from Australia here and we don’t even have an American flag flying up there.
A: “That entire pole system is 33 years old,” said Caswell Park Director Phil Tostenson. “It’s rusted. Everything’s broken on it. ... If you went up there, I think you could tip it over.”
Tostenson is hoping to replace the lone pole with a three-pole system topped by the Stars and Stripes with the Minnesota state flag and a POW-MIA flag fluttering below.
“My plan — whether I can get it done this year or next budget year — is to get all of that in place,” Tostenson said.
In the interim, Caswell workers have been placing Old Glory on a small flag bracket on the viewing platform in the center of the park when the national anthem is played for larger tournaments.
