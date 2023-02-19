Q: Ask Us Guy,
I have four related questions for you. They are:
1. What was the level of the Mount Simon aquifer 20 years ago?
2. What is the level now?
3. Why are people allowed to irrigate fields that have drainage tile in them?
4. Why are people allowed to install system tiling which, to me, appears to send most rainwater down the river to help pollute the Gulf of Mexico.
A: The Minnesota Twins will be starting their full-squad workouts this week in Fort Myers, and every one of those high-priced players could only dream of hitting .500. Well, that’s what Ask Us Guy is hitting this week — at least if the official scorer is generous.
Here are answers of a sort to questions No. 1 and No. 2.
The Mount Simon aquifer, which provides a portion of Mankato’s drinking water and is the primary source of water for hundreds of thousands of residents of other cities, is made up of permeable sandstone way below the surface of southern Minnesota and portions of Iowa and Wisconsin.
The reader’s implied concern — that people are consuming water from the aquifer at such a high rate that it is being depleted — is one that others have worried about in recent decades.
But there’s not one specific “level” of the aquifer for today versus 20 years ago, said Brian Beste, the district appropriations hydrologist for the Department of Natural Resource’s Ecological and Water Resources Division.
Because it’s so big, changes in the aquifer vary from place to place based both on how much water is being used and the local geology.
The DNR is striving, however, to increase the quality of the monitoring in various parts of the aquifer, including in the immediate area around Mankato.
”In Mankato, water use from the Mt. Simon is focused within two miles of Sibley Park, but historically, water level data is very limited,” Beste said in a written response to the reader’s questions. “What data is available suggests that there has been some small declines in water levels in the Mt. Simon, however, this is difficult to interpret due to the focused water use near Sibley Park. To better understand water level changes in groundwater, DNR looks further from the center of water use to collect background level data.”
A coordinated effort to develop that background data began in 2009 with the creation of the “Mankato Mt. Simon Users Group,” made up of the largest water users in the area, the DNR and the Minnesota State University’s Water Resources Center.
”This group has been monitoring the aquifer in three locations since 2012: Seven Mile Creek Park, Sibley Park, and at Loon Lake near Lake Crystal,” Beste said.
In 2021, the DNR installed another Mount Simon aquifer monitoring well at the Gilfillan Lake Wildlife Management Area near Madison Lake to enhance the monitoring network. That location also has two other observation wells monitoring a pair of other aquifers in the Mankato area — the Jordan and Prairie du Chien.
”The Mt. Simon water level data collected over the last decade suggests that water levels have been relatively stable in the Mankato area,” Beste said. “There are annual changes that may be attributed to water use, climate, or a combination of factors. Today, water levels are near where they were when the observation wells were installed.”
He noted, too, that the DNR has a statewide groundwater monitoring network of more than 1,000 wells owned by the state or operating under a state permit.
“DNR continues to work with the Mankato Mt. Simon Users Group to monitor and collaborate on Mt. Simon water management to ensure a sustainable resource for the future,” Beste said.
Coincidentally, the Mankato City Council just last month renewed its membership in the group, and background information was supplied to the council. It noted that the permitted users of the aquifer, who are all part of the group, are the cities of Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter and Lake Crystal and private well-owners Wis-Pak Inc. and CHS.
“Groundwater monitoring indicates declining levels in some parts of Minneapolis/St. Paul metro areas where water is being withdrawn for municipal and commercial use,” according to the council backgrounder.
In the Mankato area, short-term trends suggest the water levels are stable. The key, though, is to have a better handle on the conditions over the long haul.
The local effort, coordinated by MSU and the DNR and financed by the users, aims to track water levels for years to come to ensure the aquifer is being used in a sustainable way: “Taking water level measurements on a regular basis over a long time period will show trends when water levels have changed significantly. This can show groundwater recharge issues, and changes to use can be implemented.”
As for the reader’s third and fourth questions, Beste said those were outside his realm of expertise and referred Ask Us Guy to another DNR official. That DNR employee, who specializes in agricultural-related issues, never responded to Ask Us Guy’s attempts over several months to get answers.
The lack of response wasn’t a total surprise. No. 3 and No. 4 are policy questions that delve into contentious topics where water conservation and environmental protection are pitted against the desire of farmers to maximize yields.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.