Can you find out why KEYC-TV reports the precipitation and snow amounts, wind speed and direction from the Mankato airport? Only a few families live in the area, which is five miles from Mankato. Rarely do their amounts agree with my two rain gauges.
A: "As I was once a meteorologist at the station, I can answer this one," said KEYC News Director Mitch Keegan. "The Mankato airport holds the official weather observation station for the city of Mankato, just as the official observation station for New Ulm or Fairmont is located at their respective airport. This is also the case for the Twin Cities — the official weather records are kept based off of data from MSP airport."
That includes current temperatures, daily highs and lows, wind speed, dew point, humidity, heat indexes and wind chills and barometric pressure, as well as precipitation.
The observation station at the Mankato airport is co-owned and operated by the National Weather Service and the Federal Aviation Administration, Keegan said. So, the Weather Service needs to pick a place to serve as the official observation station, and airports allow the weather people and the aviation people to split the cost of equipment and maintenance.
Keegan concedes that a single location doesn't accurately portray the weather experienced in a broader metropolitan area, even a small metro area such as Mankato-North Mankato.
"It’s not surprising for there to be different rainfall or snowfall amounts measured from the airport versus someone living in downtown Mankato or in North Mankato," he said. "You can even get differing amounts of precipitation within a few blocks of each other. I recall a snowstorm a couple years ago where I measured 12 inches of snow at KEYC and someone eight blocks from the station had closer to 16 inches. That goes to show you just how small of a scale meteorology can be. It’s also why one house can be wiped from its foundation by a tornado and one nearby is untouched."
While KEYC, like The Free Press, is going to rely on the official numbers from the airport for daily weather reports, news organizations are able to show some of the variability when reporting about a storm. The Weather Service's Chanhassen office has volunteer observers from around the state who report their weather measurements, and Chanhassen also compiles reports submitted by average Minnesotans about severe weather — everything from rainfall to hail size to wind damage.
Ask Us Guy, thinking it would be good to have weather measurements for downtown Mankato, has suggested to his bosses that a rain gauge be put on the roof of The Free Press, which is about 5.4 miles southwest of the airport and relatively centrally located in Mankato-NorthMankato. So far, they haven't gone along with his excellent suggestion, probably because they're afraid reporters would fall off the roof when checking the gauge.
But Ask Us Guy noticed that Walmart sells an automated weather observation station for about $200 that could be put on the roof and would remotely send weather information to a monitor in the newsroom, showing temperature, wind speed, rainfall and a few other data points. So maybe he'll try again to persuade the bosses.
The observation station is battery powered, though, so there would still be the possibility of reporters falling to their death while changing the batteries.
Q: We regularly watch KEYC for news and weather. We appreciate the local coverage, as we prefer hearing what’s going on in this area and not up in the Twin Cities. We have not watched the two new stations they added, as the antenna we use is not strong enough to pull them in.
In watching the news, we have noticed in recent weeks that on more than one occasion there has been “cross over” in the news stories. For example, when watching on the Fox channel there will be stories by CBS reporters. I think once I might have heard an NBC story on the CBS channel. Can they do that? Seems like that kind of defeats the purpose of having more than one network affiliation.
We’ve also noticed that since they went to the “News Now” format that there seems to be a few more technical glitches. Not sure if that’s due to new equipment and getting the bugs worked out, or just new people still learning the ropes.
A: This question was fielded by Ed Woloszyn, general manager of KEYC News Now.
“KEYC can use any of the news content we are contracted with, whether that’s CBS, FOX, NBC or CNN," Woloszyn said. "Our news department will go with the best of all the sources we have to get the point across that covers the story."
Ask Us Guy was a little reluctant to forward the question about the "technical glitches," concerned about the whole pot-calling-the-kettle-black thing. The Free Press, after all, might possibly have had a typo once or twice back in the 1980s.
But Woloszyn was willing to address the occasional slip-ups at the station.
"... At the same time we became KEYC News Now back in February, nearly every piece of equipment we use to produce newscasts was replaced," he said. "Each has its own learning curve and quirks so a few mistakes are bound to happen. Our newscasts are all still put on the air by people, not machines, so mistakes can happen. We are human after all.”
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
