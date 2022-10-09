Q: As a Mankato resident, roundabouts are a way of life. I am confused with the signage for the roundabout on Highway 22 and Adams Street. I am traveling south on Highway 22 and I want to turn left onto Adams Street. The sign indicates that I should get into the left lane, but when I get into the roundabout the arrows on the pavement indicate left around the loop. To turn onto Adams Street, I should have been in the lane the sign indicated was straight. Am I the only one cruising around the roundabout trying to get to Hy-Vee?
A: If Ask Us Guy had been on the ball, this question would have appeared a month ago.
“It’s National Roundabout Week! Get excited!” the Minnesota Department of Transportation exclaimed Sept. 13, offering a number of “FUN FACTS.” For example: There are more than 400 roundabouts in Minnesota, with the first one opening in 1995. And MnDOT has seen an 86% reduction in life-changing fatal and serious injury crashes at those intersections and a 42% reduction in all injuries.
(Here’s a couple more fun facts, courtesy of Ask Us Guy. Last month was the 10th anniversary of the opening of Mankato’s first roundabout at Stadium Road and Victory Drive. And next March will be the 50th anniversary of Billy Preston’s funk-soul classic “Will It Go Round in Circles.”)
But, yeah, that Highway 22/Adams Street roundabout has had some drivers going round in circles since it opened in 2014.
The mistake by those drivers, including the person asking this week’s question, comes about halfway around the circle when they fail to ease away from the innermost part of the traffic circle. By staying in that too-tight turn, they end up in the lane that takes traffic north on Highway 22 (or around the circle again).
So, instead of that tight turn, the drivers looking to go to McDonald’s or Hy-Vee need to drift a little bit to the right and get in the outside lane at the bottom of the traffic circle.
Now, Ask Us Guy has done that maneuver countless times and it still feels in his gut like he’s doing something wrong. But it’s what the roundabout requires.
The reader is incorrect in suggesting the signs are mistaken — and that drivers should be in the right lane of Highway 22 when approaching the roundabout if they want to make that turn to the east. That would NOT, NOT, NOT be a good idea and would lead to crashes or near-crashes at the southern side of the roundabout.
“The confusion is understandable, but the signing is correct: Southbound Highway 22 traffic wanting to turn left onto Adams Street must be in the left lane,” said MnDOT traffic engineer Scott Thompson, who forwarded a graphic showing the roundabout’s design.
“The dotted red line in the graphic demonstrates what is supposed to happen when a southbound motorist turns left onto Adams. The geometry and pavement markings within the roundabout shift traffic into the outside lane in order to complete the left turn.”
The reason has to do with the number of lanes on Adams Street east of Highway 22.
“The shift is necessary due to eastbound Adams only having one through lane which can receive traffic from the roundabout,” Thompson said.
The shift could have been avoided if a second eastbound lane had been added to Adams Street, but there simply wasn’t enough room without purchasing either the Applebee’s Grill and Bar or the Holiday Station Store through eminent domain, he said.
The Applebee’s building and the gas pumps at Holiday could have been saved even with an additional lane on Adams. But the lost land would have been disruptive enough to either business that the property owner likely could have successfully argued that MnDOT needed to purchase their entire parcel.
That would have been a very expensive proposition for taxpayers. Applebee’s has a current assessed market value of nearly $1.2 million, and Holiday is valued at $840,000, according to county tax records.
A second eastbound lane on that part of Adams wasn’t justified by traffic volumes. Its only purpose would have been to clean up that lane shift in the roundabout.
“From a capacity standpoint, we didn’t need (the extra lane), so it’s hard to justify acquiring a restaurant or a gas station to do that,” Thompson said.
So, bottom line, motorists should continue to use the left lane to turn left, but should follow the pavement markings and shift to the outside lane as part of the movement. And whatever anxiety is produced by the maneuver might be offset by repeating the following mantra: “This allowed taxpayers to save about a million dollars. This allowed taxpayers to save about a million dollars. This allowed taxpayers to save about a million dollars. This allowed taxpayers to save about a million dollars ... .”
Or they can crank up a little Billy Preston on their car stereo and just stay in the inside lane.
