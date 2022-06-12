Q: I know we burn Twin Cities garbage for Mankato energy. Why don’t we burn our own garbage collected from Mankato/North Mankato for energy?
A: The reader is correct about electricity being generated in Mankato from the incineration of garbage from the metro area.
The Wilmarth power plant near the Minnesota River on the city’s north side was converted to burn garbage starting 35 years ago after initially using coal as its fuel since being constructed in the late 1940s. Technically, it’s “refuse-derived fuel” (to differentiate it from raw garbage).
The Twin Cities metro area initially provided the garbage, which was processed at facilities in Newport and Elk River before being transported to Mankato to fuel the power plant. Eventually, garbage from south-central Minnesota ended up at Wilmarth, too.
“The city is in an agreement with Minnesota Waste Processing to have material hauled to the Newport site to be sorted and burned for energy,” North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host told Ask Us Guy. “This agreement was renewed in 2016 and is in place for Blue Earth, Nicollet, Sibley and Le Sueur counties.”
The process actually changed recently, though, said Dave Kronlokken, waste and recycling supervisor for Blue Earth County. Local garbage is no longer making that 180-mile round trip to Newport, a town along the Mississippi River just southeast of St. Paul.
“As with most simple questions, the answer gets to be complex,” Kronlokken said. “The simplest answer is that household trash collected from residents by cities in Blue Earth County is delivered to the Minnesota Waste Processing Company transfer station in Mankato. At the transfer station, the waste is processed and sent to the Xcel Energy Wilmarth Waste-To-Energy power plant in Mankato, where it is incinerated and converted to power.”
When the regional garbage previously went to Newport, it was never certain whether any specific bit of the trash made it back to Mankato after it underwent the processing — which involves attempting to pull out recyclable and noncombustible stuff such as metal and glass and turning the rest into a dried, shredded, fluffy burnable material. That’s because the garbage going into the Newport facility came from dozens of cities and the refuse-derived fuel coming out of it could be sent to any of three different waste-to-energy plants in Mankato, Red Wing and Elk River.
“Very little waste goes from Mankato to Newport for processing now,” Kronlockken said, emphasizing that the vast majority of local trash makes the short trip to the Minnesota Waste Processing Company transfer station, which sits about 200 feet from the Wilmarth plant on Summit Avenue. “My understanding is that the same is true for the city-collected residential garbage from Nicollet, Sibley and Le Sueur counties, which include North Mankato.”
Even rural residents in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties can have their trash processed and burned at Wilmarth by buying pre-paid bags from Minnesota Waste Processing and dropping the garbage off at the Summit Avenue processing facility.
Although local environmentalists have protested the plant since the 1980s, Minnesota Waste Processing’s website emphasizes the pollution-control measures at the facility, along with the power produced: “The 26-megawatt power plant produces enough electricity from garbage to power about 20,000 homes.”
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.