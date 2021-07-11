Q: I was wondering why Mankato doesn’t have a Subaru dealership.
A: Ask Us Guy sent this question to the media relations people at Subaru U.S. and, not being too optimistic about getting a response, did a little research on his own.
Part of the reason Mankato doesn’t have a Subaru dealership has to be that Subaru dealerships just aren’t as common in the United States as those selling other makes.
Looking online, Ask Us Guy found claims that Ford has more than 3,000 dealerships in America, Chevrolet has about 3,000, Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge has roughly 2,500, Toyota has nearly 1,500, Honda and Nissan both report more than 1,000, Hyundai has 800, Kia has nearly 750, and Volkswagen has about 650.
Mankato has all of those top-nine dealerships.
Subaru appears to be next on the list, claiming more than 600 nationwide.
That said, most cities in Minnesota larger than Mankato — and a couple of them that are smaller — have a Subaru dealership. The Twin Cities metro area has five, and there’s one apiece in Duluth (technically Hermantown), St. Cloud, Rochester, Moorhead and Detroit Lakes.
Some U.S. dealership totals for other manufacturers, by the way, include Mazda with 548, Mercedes with 383, BMW with 368, Volvo with 286, Lexus with 243, and Suzuki Auto with 152, according to corporate websites or other online reports.
With still no answer from Subaru, Ask Us Guy — who knows nothing about dealerships — decided to call Melissa Bradley, owner/general manager at Snell Motors, for her thoughts on the question.
“Oh my gosh, we’d love a Subaru dealership,” Bradley said.
But, she said, the vehicle manufacturers make the decisions about where to locate their dealerships and how many is the appropriate number.
“Subaru, specifically, just produces less inventory than other manufacturers,” Bradley said. “So they’re very methodical about how close to place dealerships.”
With dealerships in Burnsville and Rochester, Subaru probably isn’t eager at this point to add one in Mankato. If that changes, Snell Motors is ready to make a pitch.
“We would be actively trying,” Bradley said.
That’s not to say it would be a simple process. First, Snell or any other existing Mankato car dealer would have to set up a new lot — not just add Subaru to the sign and park Legacys and Ascents and Foresters beside the Buicks and GMCs, she said: “Most manufacturers would not allow cross-line brands at one facility. GM certainly wouldn’t let us sell Subarus out of this building.”
Then there’s the challenge of staffing. A new line of vehicles would require technicians specially trained to service the new brand, along with a new set of Subaru-specific tools.
“There’s obviously a major employee shortage currently, especially with technicians,” Bradley said.
As it turned out, Subaru was actually remarkably responsive to a question from a small-city newspaper Q&A column, sending a response just a day after receiving the question. While not offering any information about Mankato’s prospects for getting a dealership, the statement essentially echoed Bradley’s thoughts that the company was looking out first for its existing dealers.
“While Subaru has experienced unprecedented growth over the last seven to eight years, we have accomplished this through methodical growth in terms of retailers, focusing on their long term strength,” wrote Dominick Infante, the company’s director of corporate communications. “This strategy, combined with limited vehicle availability over the last several years has limited the additions of new retailers during this time (grown from 630 to 634 retailers in the past five years). Once production can surpass current retailer needs, Subaru will be looking to add stores in markets where customer access to an existing Subaru store is limited.”
