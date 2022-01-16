Q: I read the article on speeders on Riverfront Drive and it reminded me of where I am on Lookout Drive in North Mankato. Up here, I’ve got so much speed going it’s like a freeway ... 55-60 mph. No. 1, they should take the 45 mph speed limit off and get it down to 30 mph where it is everywhere else in Mankato-North Mankato. And I’d love to see a roundabout at the technical college and clinic to slow things down. That would take time, though, and we need something to stop it now.
A: OK, so this is one of those questions without question marks, but Ask Us Guy senses an implied question: Is anybody looking at the speeds being driven on Lookout Drive and contemplating tactics to slow things down?
And the answer is yes, but ...
“As a major thoroughfare, Lookout Drive is traveled by thousands of vehicles each day, and we have received concerns from citizens regrading speed levels from time to time,” North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said. “My officers and I do proactively monitor traffic on Lookout Drive while on patrol, and we have also placed our portable radar sign at various spots along Lookout Drive as a deterrent since officers cannot be present on the roadway 24/7.”
That radar sign doesn’t just advise drivers of their speed — flashing the number at them if they’re exceeding the posted limit. It also can collect the speed of every vehicle passing.
Data collected on 31,000 vehicles during a portion of last summer showed that the average speed wasn’t as high as might be expected.
“Some higher speeds were captured to be sure,” Gullickson said. “But interestingly, the overall average of the captured speed readings was 40 mph. Regardless, we continue to proactively look for and address traffic violations along Lookout Drive and all of our other roadways in North Mankato.”
The Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization is also looking at speeds on Lookout Drive, along with a whole lot more, as part of its two-year Lookout Drive Corridor Study.
Already well into its assessment of current conditions, the study found that most drivers are driving faster than what would be seen on many other city streets in North Mankato and Mankato, but not illegally.
“Data indicates that most drivers are going close to the posted speed limit,” according to a video summary of what’s been learned, which was provided to members of the public during an online “open house” last year. “However, it may feel fast because many urban corridors in the metro typically have lower speed limits.”
Lookout Drive has a 55 mph speed limit north of Carlson Drive, 45 mph through the rest of the North Mankato hilltop and 50 mph on the hill leading into the Minnesota River valley.
So how about doing what the reader suggests — dropping those speed limits to the more common 30 mph? Traffic engineers have repeatedly told Ask Us Guy over the years that the strategy doesn’t work. If a road is wide and straight and flat and uncongested, drivers will sense that it’s safe to drive faster regardless of what the speed-limit signs say.
And so far, the speedy drivers have mostly managed to avoid running into each other, according to the corridor study. None of the segments of Lookout and none of its intersections were above the expected crash rates, and there were no significant crash trends.
However, traffic volume on Lookout is growing and is expected to increase by nearly 65% in the next 23 years. Currently, 8,000-9,000 vehicles a day travel on the portion of Lookout south of Howard Drive, and that number is projected to rise to about 14,000 by 2045.
For those who want to weigh in on specific alternatives for making Lookout better, including strategies for reducing average speeds, another open house is expected to be held later this winter or spring.
“We’re going to really start to look at that in the first quarter of 2022,” said Charles Androsky, a transportation planner with MAPO.
The consultants performing the study will assess a whole range of possible improvements, likely including roundabouts and other new designs at intersections such as Lee Boulevard — the one serving South Central College and Mankato Clinic North Mankato.
