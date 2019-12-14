Q: Are you up for a couple of “Ask Us” questions?
A: “I thought you’d never ask,” said Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges, who has been absent from the column since early October.
Dubbed by some readers of the column as “Lord Hentges,” he is the Hank Aaron of “Ask Us,” having answered 755 questions, give or take a couple of hundred, since the column’s founding 20 years ago. But he went on the disabled list earlier this fall with some back problems, and Ask Us Guy — understanding the heavy burden of answering all those questions — allowed Hentges a few extra weeks to recover.
In fact, Hentges was just back from a medical checkup when Ask Us Guy called him this week to see if he was ready to return to “Ask Us” duty: “The nurse asked me my name and date of birth, and I told her, and she said, ‘Are you THE Lord Hentges?’”
So, he may be a bit rusty, but here’s an entire column of Lord Hentges ... .
Q: The decline of pollinators has been in the news. Suggestions to help pollinators include restoration of native prairie, and planting of flowering vegetation. Would the Kiwanis dog park be a good site for restoring native vegetation? How about also planting trees that flower, and which may also provide food for birds, which are also in decline? Maybe black cherry, mulberry, plum, basswood….?
A: “I’m not a forester, but I would support that flowering trees will be another option,” Hentges said. “We do plant them, but like elm trees and like ash trees, you have to be careful about planting too many contiguously because those trees are subject to disease.”
Smaller flowering trees would also have to be kept away from intersections because they grow closer to the ground and would block sightlines for drivers, he said.
As for other pollinator-friendly plants, the city is systematically moving away from mowed grass in parkland and toward more natural landscapes, Hentges said, and Kiwanis could join other areas in that effort.
He pointed to the “Butterfly Garden” north of Sibley Parkway near Sibley Park, as well as the high ground in the park itself.
“We’ve attempted to naturalize with a heavy emphasis on pollinators up on the Sibley Park Hill/Sibley Mound,” Hentges said. “There are some areas of Rasmussen that we’ve been able to naturalize. ... Land of Memories will also be restored to some natural vegetation.”
In some cases, the city has to look at plant features beyond whether it’s a favorite of bees and butterflies. On hillsides, such as those along Glenwood Avenue and parts of Madison Avenue, the focus of naturalization efforts needs to be on deep-rooted grasses to control erosion. In flood-prone areas of Land of Memories and Kiwanis, the plants would need to be able to bounce back from being underwater or covered with silt.
On boulevards, the city also has to consider the ability of plants and trees to withstand plowing and road salt.
Finally, there’s public opinion, Hentges said: “One person’s pollinator plant is another person’s noxious weed.”
Q: What are the laws governing noxious weeds in the city limits? The strip mall that houses Aldi and Ashley Furniture has mature thistles growing in the landscaping. By the new Kwik Trip, there’s an undeveloped field covered with mature weeds. There are other businesses around town that have put in nice landscaping that has gone to weeds.
Thank You,
A: So, yeah, this question was asked a few weeks back when Hentges was on the DL and before all weeds were buried under several inches of snow.
“If they’re noxious and they’re determined to be noxious, we order abatement — period,” Hentges said.
That designation is set by the state, and the city forester is trained to identify noxious weeds. In reality, though, there’s a lot of land in the city, and the forester is one guy. So Hentges instructs people to call the city’s 311 information/complaint line if they see a weed-covered area of town.
“You don’t really have to go to Ask Us Guy to dust off his file because he was busy with more important questions,” Hentges said. “Just call 311 and you’ll be completely anonymous.”
He does caution that tall grasses in undeveloped areas aren’t necessarily noxious weeds and aren’t prohibited by law.
Q: Last spring the city of Mankato lowered the speed limit on Hoffman Road between Victory Drive and Highway 22 to 30 mph. For the past several months there seems to be little or no reduction of speed on that street, and little or no enforcement by the Department of Public Safety. Even during the posted school speed limit — 20 mph morning, noon, and afternoon past East High School — speeding seems to be the popular sport. Some of the most easily recognized speeders include students, parents, Mankato city vehicles, city police, Blue Earth County deputies and Palmer school buses. What steps is the city taking to reduce the speeds to the posted limit?
A: Hentges said he would forward the complaint to the police, but he disputes that there is little or no enforcement of speeding laws on Hoffman Road.
“Public Safety does enforce. They are out there regularly doing the school zones.”
Again, he suggests calling the city rather than Ask Us Guy if speeding is rampant on a particular street.
“They can call 311 to make that point,” Hentges said. “They don’t have to wait for the timely and ever-amusing dialogue we have back and forth in the Ask Us column.”
Hentges has been absent for so long that Ask Us Guy forgot about his longstanding habit of constantly suggesting Mankatoans don’t need Ask Us Guy, that they can make him obsolete — and eventually jobless and destitute — by contacting the city directly with their questions.
Still, Ask Us Guy will graciously conclude with “Welcome back, Lord Hentges.”
“I just feel like I’m back in the royal saddle, back on the royal horse,” he said, “and I feel good.”
