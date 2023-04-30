Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, St. Croix and Washington Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 800.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 PM CDT Saturday was 800.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 798.1 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 800.2 feet on 07/04/2019. &&