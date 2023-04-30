Q: Does anyone EVER win Kato Cash? How many winners have there been in the last couple of years? How many entries are there in a typical week?
A: Kato Cash is the weekly crossword prize puzzle published in The Free Press each Saturday. Anyone returning a completed error-free set of answers by the following Wednesday wins the jackpot, which grows by $25 each week that there’s not a winner.
Since its debut in January 2017, not a single correct entry has been turned in, according to Justin Niles, who is the audience director for The Free Press.
Niles brought the puzzle with him from a few of his prior career stops, where he has had winners.
“This is the longest I have ever seen it go,” Niles said. “In one of my prior locations, the longest we had gone without a correct entry was a few years. I remember when we finally had the correct entry and called the person to come in and collect their prize of over $3,500.”
The failure of Mankato-area residents to win is not for a lack of trying.
“Before we paused the game for a few years during the pandemic, we were receiving upwards of 1,000 entries each week,” Niles said. “After restarting the game, we are slowly creeping back up towards that number with over 750 entries dropped off or mailed weekly.”
So how could it be that no one wins if hundreds and hundreds of people are filling out the puzzle each week? Are south-central Minnesotans just not very bright? Are Free Press readers just unlucky?
After all, there are fewer than 20 clues that have to be read and answered correctly. And the correct answers are all provided in a list at the bottom of the puzzle — with an equal number of incorrect answers mixed in.
Ask Us Guy, who hadn’t filled out the Kato Cash puzzle since getting a question about the game three years ago, gave the April 22 version a shot. When the answers were published on Friday, Ask Us Guy checked his puzzle. No one is going to believe it, but Ask Us Guy got every answer right.
Except for the five he got wrong.
Which works out to a score of 72%.
In filling out the puzzle, Ask Us Guy was of the opinion that 10 of the clues had an answer that was clearly the correct one and eight of the clues had two possible answers that were equally reasonable.
Of the eight questions that seemed to be a 50-50 proposition between two similarly appropriate answers, Ask Us Guy got four right and four wrong.
The puzzle creator’s explanation for why a particular answer was the obvious or logical choice left Ask Us Guy mostly baffled. For instance, here’s one example. The clue: “Speaker’s vivid presentation of her city under siege reminds elderly resident in attendance of his past wartime _.” The possible answers were “years” and “fears.” Ask Us Guy went with “fears” because saying something reminded a person of “his past” wartime “years” would be sort of redundant whereas being reminded of his wartime “fears” seems to fit with a “vivid” presentation about a city “under siege.”
The puzzle creator, however, stated that the correct answer is: “YEARS not fears. YEARS is all-encompassing since an element of ‘wartime’ and being ‘under siege’ is fear.”
By the time Ask Us Guy had read the explanations for why his other answers were incorrect, he was pacing back and forth, cursing out that “rackin’ frackin’, flea-bitten, flat-footed, fur-bearin’, lily-livered, bow-legged, long-eared varmint of a puzzle creator.”
Turns out, Ask Us Guy even blew it on one of the seemingly obvious answers. He picked “dose” rather than “doze” as the answer to this clue: “A routine _ is suggested to patient by doctor for particular affliction being discussed.”
The puzzle creator, however, was of the opinion that “’A routine DOZE’ such as a nap might be ‘suggested to’ the ‘patient’ but medicine (i.e., dose) is usually prescribed, not merely ‘suggested.’”
Oh, sure. Of course. If Ask Us Guy goes to his doctor and says, “Doc, this puzzle in The Free Press is driving up my blood pressure, spiking my anxiety, causing me gastric distress. What should I do?” the doctor is obviously going to say: “I’d suggest a routine doze for that particular affliction.”
In any case, Ask Us Guy wishes Kato Cash players luck and hopes the losing streak ends soon. And Niles does, too.
“I personally check each puzzle every week, hoping that I can make the phone call to let somebody know they have won,” he said.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.