Q: Dear Ask Us Guy,
I tried to invest in my retirement plan (read: buy a lottery ticket) the other day and was stymied. When I left my night-shift job after midnight, I had planned to buy a Powerball ticket from a nearby gas station but was told Powerball tickets couldn't be sold between midnight and 6 a.m. Why is that? — Underpaid in Mankato
A: Ask Us Guy, after poking around on some investment/personal finance websites, feels a certain obligation to make a few comments about your retirement plan.
First, you're off to a good start. That's because every financial adviser suggests that a key first step in planning for retirement is to not underestimate how much money you'll need in your golden years and setting a realistic goal. You've clearly done that, and your goal appears to be several hundred million dollars.
In other ways, though, you aren't following the fundamentals of good retirement planning. One of the most consistent pieces of advice from the experts is to not delay. Start now! Obviously, you ignored that advice by waiting until after your night shift rather than picking up your lottery ticket on the way to work.
Next, financial advisers often suggest 15% of earnings is a good target for retirement investments, and many caution against putting all of your investments in one place. In other words, spread it around. You, by contrast, indicated you were attempting to buy a single lottery ticket. Unless you make $14 a day, that $2 lottery ticket is nowhere near 15%. Plus, why are you putting all of your retirement eggs in a single basket? Why not diversify your portfolio by purchasing a Powerball ticket, a Mega Millions and a Lucky for Life?
Finally, you utterly failed in another critical aspect of retirement planning: Get informed about your investments.
Had you done that, you would have known that lottery terminals are inactive between midnight and 5 a.m. (not 6 a.m.) to allow for necessary processing chores — which include accounting, billing, balancing and integrity checks, according to a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Lottery. This is also critical information when you're ready to cash in your retirement account. Redemption of winning tickets at Minnesota Lottery's retail locations can't be done between midnight and 5 a.m. either.
Q: I work right at the corner of North Victory Drive and Highway 22. There used to be a really nice little pond, across Highway 22 from Fleet Farm. It had a thing to move water up in the air. And now, they've been working on it all winter, and so my question is: What are they doing with it?
It looks like they're going to close it up — maybe put dirt in there. So, I think all the geese in town will be angry at that.
I'm just wondering if you know anything.
A: The $822,000 in work being done on the pond is actually the opposite of what the reader is worried about, Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said. Instead of filling the pond with dirt, massive amounts of muck are being hauled away. And the pond will be back — deeper and better than it's been in years — once the snow melts and drains into the pond.
"We're putting the fountain back in and it should operate better than ever because we have a deeper hole for it and we've taken out the muck," Hentges said.
The reader isn't alone in thinking of the body of water as "a really nice little pond." In fact, when a plastics manufacturer purchased property in the Eastwood Industrial Center in 2012, the CEO of the company mentioned the pond in characterizing the industrial park as the most attractive one the company had seen in exploring locations for its factory.
In reality, though, the main purpose of the pond is stormwater storage rather than aesthetics or geese habitat. That's why, as with other retention ponds in the city, it needs to be cleaned out periodically to maintain storage capacity when water is draining from roads and parking lots during the spring melt and after large rainfalls.
About 2 feet of muck has accumulated across the bottom of the pond since it was created several decades ago, meaning 500 truckloads — just over 11,000 cubic yards — need to be removed, said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
Although the ponds can be attractive to both geese and humans, and several contain fish, city officials discourage recreational use. Water is moving through the ponds throughout the year, so ice can be unexpectedly thin. And people looking to launch a kayak or cast a lure should realize the water is far from pristine.
Evidence of that can be seen in the destination of the dump trucks hauling muck from the Premier Drive pond. It's not going to farm fields or city parks, where clean black dirt would be welcome. Instead, it's going to the Blue Earth County Landfill and to a demolition/construction materials landfill in Shakopee to be used as cover material.
"The sludge includes road salt, road oil, dead animals, heavy nitrates from fields and lawns, and occasional animal feces," Hentges said. "That's why I don't recommend eating the fish."
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.