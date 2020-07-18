Q: Do you remember that case from years ago when rifles were taken from National Guard armory downtown? Were they recovered?
A: Ask Us Guy remembers the burglary, which actually occurred at the new National Guard armory on the east edge of Mankato at the beginning of December in 2010.
It involved a large collection of antique guns, including cap and ball single-shot handguns, and more modern pistols and rifles up through the 1940s and '50s — even a World War II-era Japanese machine gun.
A full-time National Guard employee came to work, found a broken window at the armory and discovered the gun display was missing about two dozen rifles and 70 handguns.
The weapons were accumulated over many years by Lawrence Will, a Mapleton car dealer who was believed to have accepted guns — including some brought home by WWII veterans — in trade for vehicles or repairs. Will later donated his collection to the Blue Earth County Library, asking only that they always be kept on display.
When some library patrons complained that weaponry wasn't appropriate in a public library, the collection was moved to the lobby of the newly completed Mankato armory on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Most of the guns were in excellent condition and could use still available ammunition, although Will had been required to alter the barrel of the Japanese machine gun to ensure it was inoperable.
The thief apparently left behind few clues for police. And if he or she sold the weapons, it was done discreetly.
"I don't think we ever developed suspects," Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said. "None of the guns have ever been recovered."
Q: Hello,
I have a question I would like answered about Mankato police practice.
On Saturday evening, June 13, I was at Washington Park when a total of eight police vehicles (that's correct, eight) arrived to apprehend a man who was apparently drinking at Washington Park. While he entered the back of a Public Safety vehicle with two officers' help, I'm wondering if it's common policing practice to waste so many public resources on apprehending one nonviolent person.
A: "It was an incident where there were numerous complaints about an individual who was displaying aggressive and erratic behavior," said Mankato Public Works Director Amy Vokal.
The Mankato man, who didn't live in the neighborhood, had reportedly made several "inappropriate contacts" with people, including children, was drinking alcohol in the park and was uncooperative when police arrived, Vokal said.
The man was eventually arrested and charged with felony terroristic threats and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process, along with misdemeanor stalking and disruptive intoxication.
"We also called Gold Cross (Mayo Clinic Ambulance) to stand by in case there was a medical condition," she said.
For folks not familiar with Washington Park, it's a small park along North Fourth Street not far from downtown. A neighborhood liquor store is kitty-corner from the park, and there's a long history of some folks visiting the store and getting no farther than the park before thirstily enjoying their new purchase.
"It's a really nice old park, but the liquor store does have a different effect," Vokal said.
Q: I have not received a census form in the mail. I don’t have a computer or the internet. Who do I contact?
Signed,
Uncounted in southern Minnesota
A: The U.S. Census Bureau would love to talk to you via telephone. Ask Us Guy sent this question both to the bureau's public information office and to the Minnesota State Demographics Center, and both answered within a day.
"Thanks for reaching out," a census worker wrote via email. "In addition to responding online or by mail, people can also respond by phone in 13 languages. The phone number for responding in English is 844-330-2020."
And Andrew Virden, director of census operations and engagement at the State Demographics Center, called with the same phone number.
"Operators are standing by until midnight, seven days a week," Virden said. "For those with the internet, the website is www.my2020census.gov."
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.