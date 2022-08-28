Q: Mankato is now a part of the Minnesota Cities Climate Caucus. Recommended resolutions include implementing the 29 Greenstep Cities Best Practices. One of the resolutions is: Prevent generation of local air contaminants so as to improve community health.
As I walked (a supposedly healthy activity) this morning, I could smell a very strong odor of lawn chemicals in the air. Then I wondered whether walking outside really was a healthy activity if I were inhaling toxic lawn chemicals. What I found online was disturbing and unhealthy and possibly dangerous.
What is the city of Mankato doing to curb the use of toxic lawn chemicals? And is the city addressing any of the other “best practices?”
Thanks for your help with this!
A: The Mankato City Council did, in fact, agree in March to make the city the 17th in the state to join the Cities Climate Caucus. Essentially, it added Mankato’s voice to a call for all levels of government to work toward addressing climate change.
But as far back as 2010, the city had joined the Minnesota Greenstep Cities program, a voluntary program overseen by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that involves cities implementing policies to boost environmental sustainability and quality of life.
The cities are then tracked in terms of implementation of the 29 policies that range from energy efficiency to tree planting to park improvements. “Step 1” is reached when a city council passes a resolution committing to do the work. “Step 3” is attained when numerous policies are approved and specific action is underway. “Step 5” is when clear evidence can be shown that progress has been made in multiple categories.
OK, so on to the questions about curbing toxic lawn chemicals and the city’s progress in addressing the Greenstep Cities “best practices.”
Mankato Communications Director Edell Fiedler initially provided a terse response to the reader’s questions: “The state regulates and has jurisdiction over lawn chemicals and licenses contractors who apply them. Here’s a link that may be helpful: https://www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-health-safety-faqs.”
The link from the state Department of Agriculture explains the complaint process for people who believe pesticides have been misapplied and also cautions people to not be overly worried simply because they smell something in the air.
So, the city has its hands tied by the Legislature in terms of regulating lawn chemicals on private property. But Ask Us Guy knows the Intergovernmental Center is teaming with creative folks, so he sent a follow-up email to see if any non-regulatory steps have been taken, in the reader’s words, “to curb the use of toxic lawn chemicals.”
For instance, the city could — in an effort to protect pollinators and water quality — implement an educational program aimed at persuading homeowners to limit their use of insecticides or to avoid over-applying fertilizers. Fiedler’s response to the follow-up email didn’t mention any public education efforts, but she did note that the city has strategies to reduce chemical use on municipal property.
“The City of Mankato looks for opportunities that are sustainable and less impactful on the environment to eliminate weeds,” she said. “One example is using goats to help clear buckthorn out of Land of Memories Park. When there is a need to treat noxious weeds, spot spraying is done so only the noxious weeds are impacted.”
Finally, Ask Us Guy was unsuccessful in his second attempt to get the city to answer the reader’s question on Mankato’s progress in implementing the Greenstep Cities Best Practices. Fiedler’s only response was a link to a page on the city’s website that lists some sustainability initiatives on water conservation, a shift to narrower streets, environmental measures at a city industrial park and a few others.
Fortunately, Ask Us Guy was able to locate Mankato’s Greensteps report card on the Pollution Control Agency’s website. The most generous assessment might be that the city has so far received an “incomplete.” Or, in elementary-school-report-card terminology, it might be summarized as “Mankato has demonstrated a capacity for good work but needs to increase concentration.”
Of 58 environmental actions graded, Mankato was still at the initial “one star” level on 33 and had reached the top “three star” grade on just seven.
That leaves Mankato as a Step 2 city. About three dozen Minnesota cities have reached Step 5, the top level, as of June, including outstate cities such as Duluth, Moorhead, Rochester, Northfield, Hutchinson and Marshall.
Q: Dear Ask Us,
Can you check with the city of St. Peter on why they or whoever doesn’t mow or trim trees along the east side of Washington Avenue from the Highway 99 overpass to the state hospital? It looks bad when people from out of town see that.
A: It’s the city of St. Peter rather than “whoever” that has jurisdiction for that stretch of roadway on the city’s south side.
“That is our responsibility and our plans are to do some trimming there this fall,” said Public Works Director Pete Moulton.
As to the question of why crews have not yet done the trimming, it’s a prioritization issue. The east side of that section of Washington Avenue doesn’t have a sidewalk or trail or even a boulevard, Moulton said. And there aren’t any turning movements in the area where the overgrown trees would restrict the views of drivers. So that area drops down the priority list for tree trimming.
“But we agree it doesn’t look the best, and we want St. Peter to look a little better than that,” Moulton said.
