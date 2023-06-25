Q: The city is promoting “No Mow May” but does not seem to be participating in the program because parks and other city grass is being cut as usual. What gives? Or are they selectively not mowing some of their property? If it is good for the goose, it should be good for the gander.
A: When the questions were posed to Mankato Public Works Director Jeff Johnson, he referenced the City Council meeting in the spring of 2022 when elected officials first decided to allow local residents to join the “No Mow May” movement.
Ask Us Guy looked up the concise and finely-crafted story published in the local newspaper about that meeting, and it was clear that the council was being permissive rather than promotional. Residents could choose to not mow their grass during May, allowing clover, dandelions and other flowers a chance to bloom to give bees a food source at a time when options are limited for newly emerged pollinators. Or residents could choose to keep a closely cropped lawn by mowing as often as they wanted during May.
And council members were clear about not wanting city parks to become shaggy. The rationale was that the lawn areas of city parks needed to be in good condition for grade school picnics, graduation receptions and Memorial Day family gatherings.
“There’s an expectation of public spaces ...,” one council member said, with another agreeing that “... we need to keep the clean look.”
Of course, knee-deep grass isn’t an option for ballfields. And maintenance standards for the grass on the land surrounding runways and the tarmac at the municipal airport are set by the Federal Aviation Administration.
When it came to other grassy sections of municipal land — the ones that aren’t actively used by the public — the Public Works Department was given flexibility during May. The decision in those instances was often based on the capabilities of the different types of mowers in the department’s fleet.
“The mowers that we use on the levees are able to handle the higher grass levels,” Johnson said of the earthen portions of the local flood-control system.
So those could be left to grow long during May. Elsewhere, the city relies on standard park mowers, and they aren’t necessarily built to handle knee-deep grass. In an effort to avoid abusing those mowers, city workers mowed as often as required to not overtax the relatively costly machines.
“The traditional mowers we use are upward of $100,000 apiece,” Johnson said.
Bottom line, the property-owning geese of Mankato got to make their own decisions on the merits of No Mow May. And the ganders over at the Public Works Center were allowed to do what they thought was in the best interests of the flock and the flock’s lawn-mowing fleet.
Q: Is the city of St. Peter ever going to finish the sidewalk from Fifth Street to Washington Avenue on St. Julien? It is very dangerous walking there.
A: St. Julien Street is the street that intersects with Highway 169 where the St. Peter McDonald’s is located. That intersection also features a convenience store, a bank and a dollar store. And, farther to the west, St. Julien provides access to Hallett’s Pond and to the city’s dog park.
So it wouldn’t be surprising if the sidewalk gap on St. Julien was irksome to St. Peter pedestrians looking to walk from the hundreds of homes in the residential areas along and west of Washington Avenue to McDonald’s, the other businesses or the dog park.
Sidewalks are in place along St. Julien Street for nearly a half-mile from McDonald’s up the hill to Fifth Street. And Washington Avenue has sidewalks on one or both sides stretching from the northern city limits all the way to the regional treatment center on the southern edge of St. Peter. In between is a football-field-long stretch on St. Julien where people have to walk on the road.
Public Works Director Pete Moulton agreed that the situation is not ideal.
“They are right,” he said. “It’s a collector street, so it’s a higher rate of speed and quite a few people do walk there. It’s on our radar.”
But nothing is currently on the construction schedule to fill that gap.
“We used to have a sidewalk program a few years back where we were filling links like that but it was discontinued because of a lack of funding,” Moulton said.
At the moment, the focus for new concrete is on streets leading to a pair of elementary schools and to St. Peter’s middle school. More than $500,000 in walks are planned, financed largely via state and federal Safe Routes to Schools grants.
Without that sort of outside funding, new sidewalks typically have to wait until a street is scheduled for major reconstruction — a cost-effective time to add walkways. So whenever the upper portion of St. Julien needs reconstruction, the city would evaluate whether that missing link of sidewalk should be part of the project, according to Moulton.
