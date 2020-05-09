Q: What are the regulations on residential garage sales in Mankato and North Mankato? There are a few places around town that are having constant sales. Is there a maximum length of time that a homeowner is allowed to have a sale?
Thank you,
A: This question, as far as Ask Us Guy can tell, is not COVID-19 related. The reader just wants to know how local city ordinances address homeowners who are excessive in their number of garage sales in normal times.
Mankato and North Mankato handle that problem differently.
In Mankato, there’s no set limit on the number of sales that can be held in a given year, City Manager Pat Hentges said. “We’ve taken the position, if it’s an ongoing event, it’s ‘retail sales’ and would be an illegal home use.”
The city really hasn’t had many complaints along that line, although Hentges said residents should feel free to call Mankato’s 311 information/complaint line if a neighbor is having annoyingly frequent yard sales.
“What we have had is complaints of garage businesses — when a hobby becomes an illegal home occupation,” he said, mentioning lawnmower and other small-engine repair work as being a common example.
Hentges, known by some as Lord Hentges, suggested his counterpart to the north might have more to say about neverending yard sales.
“I would send that to the Baron of Belgrade because they dealt with that and had the famous ongoing garage sale,” Hentges said.
For people new to the Mankato area, Hentges was referring to a homeowner on Belgrade Avenue down the street from North Mankato City Hall who ran a yard sale pretty much from March to mid-summer in 2013. The homeowner called it an “occasional store” and some neighbors considered it a more-than-occasional eyesore.
The North Mankato City Council responded late in 2013 by tightening up its ordinance governing garage and yard sales. Each sale is limited to three days or fewer, no more than four sales can be held in any 12-month period, and items and materials can’t be left outside overnight.
The ordinance didn’t stop the guy on Belgrade, who resumed his “occasional store” in 2014, even adding a corn maze (albeit, a corn maze that consisted of two corn stalks in a pair of buckets). But it appears everyone else was listening.
“To date, I have not received any complaints about constant garage sales,” said North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein. “The last complaint we had of this nature was the continual garage sale at the residence next to Spinners (Bar and Grill.) You might remember it required a court order to stop the sale following a series of nuisance-abatement actions by the City Council.”
Harrenstein said he is somewhat surprised that garage sales haven’t become an issue in the current environment — lots of people at home, doing home-improvement projects that sometimes involve sorting the wheat from the chaff among their stored possessions. The city canceled its spring cleanup program, a grand tradition in North Mankato where people set all of their junk on the boulevard on certain days, and city crews haul away what scavengers haven’t already grabbed.
Without that method of getting rid of junk, selling it to neighbors via a yard sale would seem like a tempting alternative.
Although garage sales are not specifically prohibited during the pandemic, most would fall afoul of social-distancing guidelines and prohibitions of nonessential gatherings.
North Mankatoans will be allowed to relieve themselves of their unwanted stuff at the end of this month through a “spring drop-off” program at 610 Webster Ave.
A drop-off program at the Public Works Center is Mankato’s approach to allowing residents to get rid of stuff that won’t fit in the curbside trash cart. It’s normally held in May, which won’t happen this year, but is expected to still occur when pandemic restrictions are eased. Mankato officials are already predicting it could be a record-breaker when it happens because of the extra cleaning people have been able to accomplish during the weekslong stay-at-home order.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.