Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.