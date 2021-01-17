Q: With the news of another hotel scheduled to be built on the former post office property, I am curious as to how our number of hotels/motels per 10,000 population compares to other cities of similar size. My count indicates there are presently 14 in Mankato.
A: There’s been a lot of discussion in the past year of adding new hotels to downtown Mankato. The most recent, as mentioned by the reader, is a plan to build a 100-room Hilton Home2 Suites behind the historic post office.
A year ago, just as the pandemic was arriving in America, the city was presented with proposals for a 117-room Marriott SpringHill Suites near the intersection of Cherry and South Front streets and a 60-room hotel in the Landmark Center at Main and Second streets. Both of those projects appear to be on hold because of uncertainty in the hard-hit hospitality industry.
But even if those new hotels are eventually constructed, Mankato won’t be a particularly hotely city.
Ask Us Guy received the latest numbers from Explore Minnesota, the state tourism bureau, which subscribes to hotel data from Smith Travel Research for metropolitan areas in the state and around the nation.
According to STR, Duluth has the most lodging properties in Minnesota with 110, followed by St. Paul (95), Bloomington (58), Rochester (53), Minneapolis (44), St. Cloud (41) and Mankato (15). The numbers include bed-and-breakfast inns, and the stats for the outstate cities are for “metropolitan areas” that go beyond immediate city limits. So Ask Us Guy assumes that the numbers for Duluth, for instance, include hotels up the North Shore of Lake Superior and bed-and breakfasts.
Minneapolis might not have as many lodging establishments as several other cities, but it has really big hotels. Looking at the total number of rooms in each city changes the rankings quite a bit. Bloomington has the most rooms with 11,016. Minneapolis is second with 9,333. The rest of the list has St. Paul in third place (9,060) followed by Duluth (6,844), Rochester (5,768), St. Cloud (3,399) and Mankato (1,146).
For the population-based comparison requested by the reader, Ask Us Guy decided to do the calculations on the number of lodging rooms rather than the number of hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfasts.
In the U.S., there’s one hotel/motel/B&B room for every 63 Americans, and in Minnesota, there’s a room for every 68 residents.
Bloomington, with all those airport hotels and big hotels near the Mall of America, has one room for every 8.2 residents. Fans of vacationing in Canal Park and along Lake Superior make Duluth second with a room for every 12.8 Duluth residents. Next come St. Cloud (a room for every 20.2 residents) and Rochester (20.8). Farther down the list are St. Paul (34.9) and Mankato (one room for every 38.7 residents). Minneapolis is at the bottom with a room for every 46.7 Minneapolitans.
If those three downtown Mankato hotels all come to fruition, Mankato would move up the list one spot with a hotel room for every 31.3 residents.
Q: Is fishing allowed from the North Star bridge?
A: It’s not legally prohibited, although it might be a reel challenge hoisting one of those Minnesota River catfish all the way up to the bridge deck — which carries Highway 169 and sits high above the water level.
“There is no regulation on the North Star bridge against fishing from it, as long as the fisherperson is not disrupting traffic — preferably along the pedestrian path on the eastern side,” said Steve Schoeb, a permits specialist for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “On a side note, there are many other options very close by that are safer and would probably be easier to land a fish.”
