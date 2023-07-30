Q: Hi Ask Us Guy,
This year, we have been very concerned about the health consequences of the smoke from Canadian forest fires infiltrating our air — and rightly so, with many people dealing with asthma, allergies, COPD, etc. However, we’re wondering why the smoke from large residential fire pits is not also considered a health concern.
You perhaps can’t see the smoke billowing into our windows, but the smell is evidence that it is, indeed, coming into our house. No sensible person is going to burn when the wind is blowing the smoke toward their own home — so by default, it is blowing in the direction of others’ homes. Plus, we’ve noticed at least one person’s pit is often still putting off smoke from the evening’s fire the next morning. At least when people grill, that is only active for a limited number of hours.
In some parts of town, houses are pretty close together, and we have neighbors on at least three sides who enjoy burning their fire pits — so it can come at us regardless of wind direction. What is especially annoying is that we frequently feel the need to close our windows and turn on the AC, even on really nice nights when the temperature doesn’t warrant it, just to keep our neighbors’ smoke from coming in.
This is air pollution, correct? So, why is this OK? Just because lots of people like to burn stuff?
Thank you for looking into this for us.
A: In Minnesota, backyard campfires are regulated by the state fire marshal as “recreational fires,” according to Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal. The restrictions set by the Minnesota State Fire Code govern what can and can’t be burned, where the fire can be located and the maximum size of the pile of wood or other allowable fuel being burned. Anything exceeding that size is known as “open burning” and is regulated by the Department of Natural Resources.
But if people follow the rules, they’re not breaking the law and they’re not creating air pollution, at least as defined by state law.
“Recreational fires that adhere to the requirements — important things such as no fire larger than 3 feet wide and 2 feet high, the fire is located the proper distance from buildings, the only fuel is wood from trees, small branches or charcoal — are not considered air pollution,” Vokal said.
The minimum restrictions from the fire code must be enforced across the state. The recreational fires cannot be closer than 25 feet to any building or to combustible materials, must be constantly attended and there must be some means (such as a garden house or bucket of sand) immediately available to quickly extinguish the fire.
Those are the baseline statewide restrictions, and they’re the ones the city of Mankato has adopted.
Sec. 14.06 of the city code essentially just reinforces the main points of the state fire code: “No person shall kindle, build, maintain or use a fire except in places provided for such purposes or portable fire pits. Any fire shall be continuously under the care and direction of a competent person from the time it is kindled until it is extinguished.”
The reader asks: “So, why is this OK? Just because lots of people like to burn stuff?”
To a large extent, the answer is “Yeah.”
Many government officials, including Mankato city leaders, apparently don’t want to clamp down on something many folks enjoy. And small fires are sometimes kindled for reasons that go beyond simply liking to burn stuff.
“The Minnesota Department of Public Safety recognizes recreational fires are not only for pleasure, but also for religious or ceremonial purposes, for cooking or warmth or other similar purposes,” Vokal said.
All that being said, the reader doesn’t necessarily have to just suffer through the hazy air or retreat to his or her sealed-up home. If the fire pit is closer than 25 feet, if the fire exceeds the maximum allowable size, if leaves or lumber are being burned, it’s illegal.
And the question writer seemed to be describing illegal fires.
“When the writer refers to ‘smoke coming from large residential fire pits,’ it may be that the fire is larger than allowed,” Vokal said. “Similarly, if the smoke is coming off the fire pit the next morning and no one is present, as the writer references, that does not meet the requirements — as a recreational fire must be attended at all times until completely burned or extinguished.”
So those violations could be reported, and a responding police officer or firefighter could order the fire lover to extinguish the blaze. And while state law doesn’t require that fires be put out simply because a neighbor complains, an officer or firefighter would have the option of ordering the fire extinguished if it was deemed a nuisance because it was pouring smoke into an adjoining home’s windows.
But those scenarios require the suffering person to rat out the neighboring pyro-enthusiast. And who wants to get on the bad side of somebody who likes starting fires?
One alternative for the question writer would be to quietly lobby the Mankato City Council to clamp down further on recreational fires in general. Because this is an instance where local governments are permitted to pass stricter rules than the statewide standards.
“Cities in Minnesota are allowed to have more stringent regulations regarding recreational fires,” Vokal said.
Some cities require permits or specify times when fires are and are not allowed. Some cities prohibit fires when wind speeds exceed a certain threshold. And some cities require a fire to be put out anytime a neighbor complains.
