Q: For traffic detection at city signal lights, is a camera/radar used or is an induction coil embedded in the pavement used — one that senses when a large metal object is present? Or does the city use a combination?
A: Mankato’s various traffic lights use both of the vehicle-detection options mentioned by the reader and one more, said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
Newer signals use optical sensors looking down from the semaphores.
“Those are much more reliable,” McCarty said, adding that the signals can be monitored remotely and problems can often be corrected without physically sending a crew to the signal’s control box.
Older lights rely on induction loops in the pavement that can sense the iron components of a vehicle. They generally work OK but can break down because they’re exposed to the elements. And they sometimes don’t sense bicycles or motorcycles, particularly those built with a lot of aluminum parts, McCarty said.
Finally, the oldest lights in Mankato are downright stupid. They don’t know or care if a vehicle is present. The duration of the red and green lights is the same regardless of whether someone is waiting at a cross street or not.
“A couple are of a vintage that they have nothing — just a timer,” he said. “... We’re probably 70% cameras, 20% are still loops and the last 10% are the timer signals.”
That 70% is steadily growing as Mankato reconstructs streets, installing modern signal lights that can be adjusted along an entire route based on time of day and traffic levels to keep vehicles moving as efficiently as possible. That’s the way the lights work now on Victory Drive, for instance, and it’s the way Warren Street will work once this year’s reconstruction project is completed.
As for the reader’s mention of radar as a possible technique for detecting vehicles, none of Mankato’s signals use that technology — just optical sensors, McCarty said. Radar-based vehicle counters are sometimes used in traffic studies. And, of course, radar is used with those LED speed signs to advise drivers about how much they’re exceeding the limit.
Q: I am a 52-year-old on SSI, and was told I would be able to receive a free fishing license for being on SSI. How would I go about getting that? What proof would I need to have?
A: Under Minnesota law, the Department of Natural Resources can issue free fishing licenses to certain categories of people, including those on Supplemental Security Income because of disabilities. To get an SSI benefit verification letter, the DNR suggests calling the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213, visiting www.socialsecurity.gov or stopping by the local Social Security office.
Poking around the Social Security website, Ask Us Guy thinks the place to request the SSI letter is at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/proof-of-benefits.html.
Along with people on SSI, the free fishing licenses are available to folks who are blind, are receiving workers’ compensation for total and permanent disability, are attending school in the state as a foreign exchange student, or are a ward of the commissioner of human services.
Two groups of people are eligible for a permanent free fishing license in Minnesota: veterans with a 100% service-connected disability and Minnesotans 16 years old or older who are developmentally disabled. Those lifetime free licenses can only be obtained through the DNR License Center in St. Paul.
Finally, a few people are exempt from needing a fishing license. Minnesotans in the military who are stationed outside the state can fish without a license if they’re back home on leave, but they need to carry their leave or furlough papers.
Residents of Minnesota-licensed nursing homes or boarding care homes are also exempt from the fishing license requirement, as are people enrolled in adult day care programs provided by those sorts of institutions. Finally, people under the age of 20 in a residential drug or alcohol treatment program can fish without a license.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001.
