Q: I am wondering why there would be two city-of-Mankato-owned vehicles parked at different residences in Lake Crystal on a Saturday. Are city employees allowed to take a city-owned vehicle home on the weekend? I have also been informed that a Mankato city employee has been watering grass seed in Lake Crystal during the week in mid-afternoon. Seems like a big waste of Mankato city taxpayer money.
A: In the midst of the current pandemic, some city workers are permitted to take vehicles home as long as they live in Blue Earth or Nicollet counties.
"We're assigning them to individuals and allow them to be taken home," said City Manager Pat Hentges.
It's part of the effort to reduce close contact between municipal employees, who in normal times would meet at the Public Works Center at the start of their shift and ride together to their assigned worksite. By assigning vehicles to some employees, they can go directly to the job and reduce the odds of spreading COVID-19 among the municipal workforce, according to Hentges. With an employee using the same vehicle day after day, it also eliminates the need to sanitize the interior — something that would be required if the vehicle was shared.
As for the city worker watering his or her newly planted grass, Hentges said that's allowed if the employee is not on the clock. And many workers aren't necessarily working 9-to-5 weekday, he said.
"They're not always on the clock at mid-afternoon. We have people working 12-hour shifts. For a while we had people working seven days on, seven off," he said, adding that some people work overnight shifts when they oversee 24-hour-a-day services such as at the sewage treatment plant or the water plant. "Our water and wastewater people are on rotating shifts."
All of that said, Hentges is glad that citizens are keeping an eye on government workers and reporting suspicions.
"That's a good thing," he said, adding that it has the effect of dissuading any employee who might be tempted to misbehave or shirk duties. "I think the employees know (residents) keep a close eye on them."
Q: Just wondering why for the past two to three weeks there has been a semi truck allowed to park on the side of the road on Victory Drive/Old Highway 22 across from the Hillside Church?
Signed,
Just a curious driver
A: This question came in March, so the truck might be long gone by this point.
Hentges said it might not be legal for semis to park for an extended time on city streets, but it happens from time to time, presumably if a driver is visiting family or just taking a rest.
"It's not encouraged in residential districts, but it does occasionally happen," Hentges said.
The city typically responds only if it receives complaints when a truck is parked directly in front of another person's home or if the truck is emitting noise and fumes because the engine is left running or a reefer is involved, he said.
Ask Us Guy had to look up that "reefer" thing, by the way, guessing that it didn't mean what he thought it meant. And it turns out that in the trucking industry, a "reefer" is a refrigerated trailer used to haul perishable goods.
Q: How about an update on that Sitting Bull statue from last week's Ask Us?
A: Yeah, the statue of the legendary Lakota leader, which sat in a North Mankato backyard for decades, prompted a question a week ago about why it was now behind a fence outside the city's public works facility. City leaders explained that the statue's owner donated the work to North Mankato but that it needed a professional cleaning before it could be displayed in a municipal park.
And that cleaning has already been completed by Doug Peterson of On The Spot Cleaning Services, who posted before-and-after photos online. People can check out the results at www.instagram.com/p/CBGC-VDHjOQ/?igshid=1p3gdheo9l2mk.
