Q: Who’s the best source of reliable information about the history of the Minnesota River valley?
A) Ask Us Guy
B) City Manager Pat Hentges
C) Free Press readers.
A: Using the old strategy for multiple-choice tests, people should first eliminate the obvious wrong answer. That leaves a 50-50 chance of answering correctly. And those who picked “C” nailed it.
Less than two weeks after this column addressed a question about why part of Mankato is west of the Minnesota River, Free Press readers have dug up the precise answer.
Ask Us Guy had no clue why there’s an area stretching from Hiniker Pond to Happy Chef that’s part of Mankato when everything else west of the river is North Mankato. So he called Hentges, who said a huge flood caused the river to shift course back in the late 1800s, thinking it was 1889, when a massive winter snowpack melted and sent torrents of water down the river.
The surging water during that spring flood cut a more direct path for the river, eliminating a C-shaped bend in the river that jutted westward on Mankato’s northwest side, Hentges said. Property owners in that severed chunk of land now found themselves on the opposite bank of the river from the rest of the city, but were still considered part of Mankato.
Since the change in the river’s flow happened more or less instantly because of a major event, property lines and municipal boundaries stayed in the middle of the old river channel. It probably goes without saying that the concept in property law that governs that situation is known as “avulsion.”
In any case, Free Press readers have since said that Hentges was all wet when talking about both the year and the season when the dramatic change occurred. Two readers pointed out in recent days that Hentges missed the date by 19 years and that it wasn’t a spring flood.
“Hi, Ask Us Guy,” wrote Cindy Miller of the Department of Geography at Minnesota State University. “The river cut off apparently occurred after the flood of 1908. This is shown on a 1914 Blue Earth County Atlas.”
The old loop in the river, which looks like a big left ear sticking out of Mankato on the map, was known as the Jefferson Bend, named after nearby landowner Adam Jefferson.
Miller also included a really cool map/poster she recently completed for display in North Mankato’s Bluff Park. It shows the 1855 course of the river and the current course, along with photos and information about the major floods throughout Mankato/North Mankato’s history.
That 1908 flood was unusual, according to Miller’s research, because it was caused by three days of June thunderstorms upstream from Mankato, not by the springtime snowmelt.
Along with Miller, Nicollet County historian Robert Sandeen was also checking out old maps. He found one from 1910 that had a note that said “Cutoff 1908” where the river created its more direct route. That map and the 1914 version suggested that some water was flowing through both channels.
“The question becomes, when did the old channel disappear and that’s a harder thing to figure out,” Sandeen said.
He checked out some aerial photos from 1938, 1949 and 1964 and saw less and less water in the old channel as the decades went by.
One other thing ... . There occasionally are stories about people searching for the remnants of the steamboat Julia in the Mankato area. The 600-ton two-deck steamboat named Julia sank a couple of miles downstream from downtown Mankato on May 10, 1867, as it neared the end of a voyage from St. Paul.
The Julia’s passengers were saved and most of its cargo —barrels of sugar and salt, clothing, furniture and a Garden City company’s new iron safe — was recovered, but whatever remains of the hull of the boat is still out there.
And it was on the Jefferson Bend where the Julia hit a snag, took on water and went to the bottom. So if you see somebody digging through the swampy areas around Hiniker Pond — a half-mile from the Minnesota River — and they say they’re looking for maritime treasure, they’re not as goofy as you might have thought.
