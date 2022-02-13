Q: Dear Ask Us Guy,
I’m a heavy-duty composter. I compost as much as I can, from food scraps to coffee grounds (and the filters) to used paper towels. This is what people do in many other parts of the country, including the San Francisco Bay area, where residents have three pickup bins: recycling, organics (i.e., anything that can be composted) and garbage (whatever can’t go into the other two).
What are stores and restaurants in the Mankato area doing with all their food waste? And how about coffee shops? Are they putting all those lovely coffee grounds in the garbage when grounds make such great compost?
A: It’s a matter of perspective when judging how well the Mankato area is doing, whether a person tends to see the compost bin as partially full or mostly empty.
A study of Minnesota’s waste conducted for the Environmental Protection Agency last decade showed that of the nearly 3 million tons of garbage produced each year, 31% was organic material like uneaten food, bones, the remnants of cooking such as eggshells and vegetable peels and more. All of that — plus pizza boxes, paper egg cartons, much of the paper and cardboard stuff that fast food comes in — will decompose into a material that can be added to the soil.
City folks who can’t easily start their own backyard compost pile can still recycle organics thanks to the efforts of Mankato Zero Waste, which worked with city officials to set up drop-off sites in Mankato, North Mankato and Lake Crystal.
In 2021, 381.9 tons were hauled from Mankato and North Mankato by West Central Sanitation to a composting facility in Rosemount. That tonnage included the drop-off composting Dumpsters for households located at Sibley Park, the Mankato Public Works Department off South Victory Drive and the North Mankato Recycling Center on Webster Avenue. It also includes the composting done at local schools and by businesses that have contracted for an individual Dumpster at their location.
“They include ECHO Food Shelf, Mom & Pop’s Ice Cream, Tandem Bagels, Coffee Hag, Wooden Spoon, Civic Center Catering, Sweet Alice Floral in St. Peter and all of the schools in District 77,” said Jane Dow, one of the Mankato Zero Waste founders.
Additional tons of organics were hauled to composting sites by LJP, which handles Minnesota State University’s contract and the residential drop-off site at the Lake Crystal Recreation Center, or by the haulers who serve composting efforts by Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Mankato Hy-Vee Stores.
So, a lot is being done.
But the EPA study suggests that the average Minnesotan is producing close to a half-ton of garbage annually, not counting the material they’re recycling. So the 58,763 residents of Mankato and North Mankato, if they were all pulling out that 31% of the trash that’s compostable, could be composting about 9,000 tons a year.
“It is such an important aspect of recycling that is not now being fully captured and will make a big difference in reducing waste that goes to the landfill,” Dow said. “As I’m sure you know, food scraps are the biggest waste in landfills. The methane released from food scraps decomposing in the absence of oxygen in landfills is the third biggest contributor to climate change.”
Along with the businesses mentioned above, some others have individual employees who collect coffee grounds and food scraps from employee break rooms and take them home for backyard composting or for drop-off at the composting Dumpsters, Dow said, mentioning ISG and city offices as examples.
She also knows of several churches that compost, including First Congregational Church, Christ the King, Bethlehem Lutheran, Grace Lutheran’s Community Food Program, St. John’s Catholic, St. John’s Episcopal and the Unitarian-Universalists.
The drop-off Dumpsters are targeted at residential users, regardless of whether they live in the three communities, but can also be used by nonprofits if they have a member who has signed up with Mankato Zero Waste and delivers the organics. That’s the way the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota composts used paper towels from its washrooms, Dow said.
Food-focused events such as The River Ramble Bike Ride, the Y’s Club Corn Roast and RibFest also are also organics recyclers.
While it’s a fairly lengthy list of local composters, the number of businesses not doing it is substantially larger.
Betty Winkworth, a co-founder of Mankato Zero Waste, said they’re welcome to give it a try, even temporarily using the residential drop-off Dumpsters.
“It often takes just one committed person to make that happen — a boss or staff person willing to suggest it and take responsibility for signing up with the city where they choose to use a Dumpster,” Winkworth said. “They’d need to come up with a container and a sign for what goes in it (lots of info on getting started at mankatozerowaste.com). That person would then follow through getting the grounds or scraps to a Dumpster or share the duty with another interested person. It’s that easy.”
If businesses use the drop-off sites during the trial stage, that’s fine. But once they get a handle on the volume of compostables being generated, the expectation is that they would contract with West Central for a composting Dumpster on their own property. The Dumpsters, which are emptied weekly, cost $50 per cubic yard with the smallest being a two-yard container — so $100 a month.
Somebody at a restaurant or other business thinking about being that “one committed person” could take inspiration from Dow, Winkworth and Katy Wortel, another of the original compost evangelists. In persuading the Mankato and North Mankato city councils to try organics recycling drop-off sites, the three agreed to staff them every Saturday for a year, digging through people’s bags of food waste to show them what could and couldn’t be composted.
“Seven years later, we have a functioning organics recycling drop-off program that sets Mankato, North Mankato and Lake Crystal environmentally ahead of most cities,” Winkworth said.
That said, they plan to continue to push initiatives to make it easier for businesses and residents to compost. That might involve programs allowing businesses and restaurants to share Dumpsters or even a pilot program for curbside recycling of organics or a regional composting facility.
