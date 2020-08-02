Q: I have a question. Why hasn’t an investigative reporter researched Minnesota deaths further? How many deaths were there in the state of Minnesota in Quarter 2 of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. If the 2020 number is 1,400 more than the preceding three-year average, then people are dying “of” COVID. If not, they are dying “with” COVID.
Wouldn’t that be a different, interesting way to look at this?
A: That “1,400” number was roughly the COVID-related death count being reported by the Minnesota Department of Health when the reader submitted his question.
Essentially, the reader is wondering if the reported COVID deaths are actually fatalities that would have occurred from other causes regardless of whether the person happened to have the novel coronavirus. In other words, if a person dies while having gray hair or while suffering from a case of psoriasis, that doesn’t mean the person died of gray hair or died of psoriasis.
However, if COVID-19 is, in fact, causing people to die, then there should be more deaths overall in 2020 than in the same period in prior years before the arrival of COVID-19.
Ask Us Guy was doubtful about getting an answer to the query because there’s a big time-lag in the release of official vital statistics such as births and deaths.
Turns out, though, that the Centers for Disease Control agrees with the reader that it would be interesting to look at the death reports for 2020 (even if they are still preliminary and incomplete) and compare them to the same period from previous years. Specifically, the CDC’s most recent report on the statistics covered the period from January 26 through July 25 — totaling the number of deaths from all causes that have been reported this year compared to the average number of deaths during the same time the three previous years.
The CDC cautions that the 2020 deaths for that period will actually be higher when the numbers are finalized because some local jurisdictions take as long as eight weeks to report all of their births and deaths to the National Center for Health Statistics.
So, here’s what they found in the provisional data, updated as of Friday evening ... .
During that six-month period in 2020, 1,546,344 deaths from all causes had been reported in the United States. That’s 109% of what would have been expected based on the average over the three previous years — or 139,171 extra deaths in 2020. The CDC’s official toll of “deaths involving COVID-19” was 137,922 as of Friday night. (A more up-to-date tally being compiled by Johns Hopkins University, which is most commonly used in media reports, puts the American death count at 153,138.)
The reader specifically asked about Minnesota, and the CDC breaks the numbers down by state. From January 26 through July 25 of this year, 23,745 Minnesotans died of all causes, according to the provisional count, which is 108% of what would have been expected from the prior years’ data. So, in Minnesota there have been 1,899 more deaths than should have been the case based on the three-year average.
The CDC’s COVID-19-related death toll for Minnesota was 1,553. The state Department of Health had reported 1,574 confirmed COVID-related deaths through July 25.
Other jurisdictions have seen people dying at rates much higher than was seen during the same six-month period in previous years, led by New York City (198% of what would have been anticipated), followed by New Jersey (144%), the state of New York (126%), Massachusetts (125%), the District of Columbia (123%) and Arizona (120%).
Additional states that have seen death rates topping previous years by 10% or more were Maryland, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado, Delaware, Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut and South Carolina. About half the states are like Minnesota with death rates 1-10% higher than the comparable time frame in previous years, based on the death reports received so far.
Ten states — largely ones in the western half of the country — have actually had fewer death reports than would be anticipated, although most were at 96-99%, and their numbers will grow when all of the vital statistics reports are eventually received by the federal government.
The statistics can be found at www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; Put Ask Us in the subject line.
