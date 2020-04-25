Q: I've been wondering why our Minnesota corn ethanol plants can't produce the alcohol needed for all the hand sanitizers since they create trainloads of alcohol. That's all, thanks.
A: There is some of that happening, according to an article posted on the website of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association.
"The demand for sanitizer has outpaced our nation's supply over the last month as Americans focus on stopping the spread of coronavirus," the April 7 article states. "A number of ethanol plants in Minnesota and beyond stepped up to the plate and used their resources to help fill the need."
While the effort might help keep some plants from shutting down during the economic downturn, sanitizer can't come close to providing the revenue that's been lost to the steep drop in demand for vehicle fuel.
In addition, producing pharmaceutical-grade alcohol requires changes in the production process and certain equipment that not all ethanol plants have.
"It could help some plants individually," said Ken Columbini of the Renewable Fuels Association, adding that sanitizer-related production wouldn't be enough to get already idled plants to resume operations. "I would not consider it a panacea for the entire industry."
Q: I am sure Lord Hentges will have an answer to this question but it may not make sense to us underlings.
Recently a new sidewalk was installed on the north side of Augusta Drive beginning at Highway 22 and extending west toward Grayhawk Circle. It ended abruptly about 100 yards short of the existing sidewalk at Grayhawk, and I am wondering why that decision was made in such a new neighborhood? Is there a plan to complete this sidewalk in the near future?
A: Lord Hentges, also known as Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges, was working from home when this question was posed to him. Without some of his able vassals nearby to verify his answer, he went from memory, calling back a couple of days later to say his recollection was correct.
That new section of sidewalk was required when a housing development went in at the northwest quadrant of Highway 22 and Augusta Drive, and the developer had to pay for it.
Hentges concedes that the missing piece is a problem. Augusta Drive, which runs across the northern portion of Mankato, has trail or sidewalk on its north side stretching for about a mile and a half from North Riverfront Drive to Highway 22 — except for that one small gap.
The developer of the new subdivision couldn't be forced to finance construction of the final segment on land he didn't own. And while most of the housing in that part of Mankato is relatively new, the Grayhawk townhomes were built 20 years ago. In 2000, it would have been controversial for the city to require that sidewalk segment heading to the east because it would have ended at a farm field — a sidewalk to nowhere.
Now, however, it's the only gap in the very long and continuous section of trail and sidewalk.
"We'll complete that 100 to 200 feet," Hentges promised, adding that Grayhawk residents will probably be expected to contribute toward it and that it will probably mean the removal of a few trees.
Assessments, tree loss, shoveling duties — it's a trifecta of annoyance for property owners that make sidewalk installation one of the most controversial actions that municipal governments undertake.
"Sidewalks, everybody likes walking on them but nobody likes to maintain them," Hentges said. "And they sure as heck don't want to have to pay for them."
Perhaps anticipating a follow-up question from one of his serfs, Hentges noted there's another short gap in the Augusta Drive pedestrian path just east of Highway 22. That will be filled when a $2.5 million roundabout, with pedestrian crossings, is added at the intersection of Highway 22 and Augusta, now scheduled for 2024.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
