Q: What percentage of what goes into our recycle bins is trash, thus sending it to the landfill instead of being recycled? I know it happens on our street in Mankato, which is very frustrating to those of us who are conscientious recyclers. How do you bring about the fines which are supposed to be made to those who just use their recycle bin as an extra trash bin?
A: Material recovery facilities — the places where your recycling goes after it gets picked up at the curb — are required to report how much incoming material gets managed as trash, said Kevin Coss, a communication specialist with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
“This contamination is pulled out manually or mechanically as the material gets processed,” Coss said. “This is called their ‘residual.’ The average residual rate at Minnesota facilities is 9%, with a range from 5.5% to 12.8%. The rate can be much higher in other states. Minnesotans generally do a great job of separating their recycling from trash.”
As for fines for violators, nothing in Minnesota state law makes it a crime to put trash in a recycling bin.
“However, it is bad for the environment and the recycling industry,” Coss said.
It also adds cost to the process, so garbage/recycling haulers have an incentive to persuade people to knock it off.
“Companies that pick up curbside recycling are responsible for educating their customers on what goes in their bins, and it is in their best interest to do so,” Coss said. “Some companies will leave notes on the container if customers continue to put trash in their recycling bin. Companies can refuse to pick up recycling bins that contain mostly garbage.”
Ask Us Guy has noticed how efficiently the West Central Sanitation drivers rip through his neighborhood on garbage day. So unless someone is being really blatant about filling a recycling bin with trash, it seems unlikely it would be noticed by the drivers.
And that means a suggestion from Coss may be the most realistic option for dealing with a neighbor who is one of those responsible for that 9% garbage rate in the recycling stream.
“If you see someone putting a nonrecyclable material into their bin (pots/pans, car parts, plastic film and batteries are some common items found) approach them neighborly and tell them those things don’t belong in curbside recycling,” he advises. “They can damage equipment and create a worker safety issue. Only put things in the bin that are listed on your hauler’s website.”
Ask Us Guy would note that not all people who put the wrong stuff in the cart are jerks. There’s a concept called “aspirational recycling” where people really hope something might be recyclable and toss it in the recycling cart. Those folks would probably be open to being educated.
In some cases, they’re even sort of right. Some items — many types of plastic bags, rechargeable batteries, holiday lights — can be recycled by taking them to special locations such as certain supermarkets in the case of plastic bags or some retailers in the case of strings of lights or rechargeable batteries.
Most county websites, and some municipal ones, have a recycling page that lays out the locations where those items can be recycled and also explain in detail what can and can’t go in the curbside recycling cart.
