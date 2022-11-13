Q: Regarding the new J-turn by Casey’s in Eagle Lake, the omission of an acceleration lane when exiting the J-turn onto westbound Highway 14 is very unsafe because a vehicle is turning left directly into the fast lane. There is also a rise in the road that inhibits visibility. The previous intersection had a long acceleration lane so a vehicle could merge into westbound traffic at highway speed. Why wasn’t an acceleration lane installed in this new J turn?
A: “A succinct answer to the reader’s question would likely result in a series of follow-up Ask Us questions, so in the interest of everyone’s time, I’m hoping that the Honorable Ask Us Guy, and his patient readers, will tolerate a bit of preamble,” answered Scott Thompson, traffic engineer for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The Honorable Ask Us Guy had to trim Thompson’s response a bit but tried to preserve the gist of it.
First off, J-turns are being used a lot and they’re working well. Sometimes called “restricted crossing u-turns” (RCUTs), the intersections require motorists on an intersecting roadway to make a right-hand turn even if they’re looking to cross the road or go left. After going right for a couple of hundred feet, those drivers use a dedicated median U-turn to get going in the direction they intended.
Since 2010, Minnesota has constructed 60 J-turns on the state highway system, including eight in south-central Minnesota.
“The reason for the rapid growth of J-turns is their benefits,” Thompson said. “A 2021 MnDOT study found that J-turns have a 69% reduction in fatal and serious injury crashes.”
Not surprisingly, the study found that J-turns were safer than signalized intersections. But it also found J-turns compared favorably in crash rates to interchanges — the intersection type using overpasses and ramps.
“With equivalent levels of safety, a J-turn can be constructed in half the time and for a fraction of the cost of an interchange — allowing MnDOT to provide virtually the same level of safety benefits as an interchange, at 10-plus intersections, for the cost of one interchange at one location,” he said.
So, about that Casey’s Store intersection in Eagle Lake — technically Highway 14 and Blue Earth County Road 56 ... .
That junction was an increasingly dangerous T-intersection a decade ago, and the initial attempt to improve safety was an acceleration lane for drivers at the Casey’s corner looking to turn left onto westbound Highway 14 toward Mankato. It was a tough maneuver because through-traffic on Highway 14 was traveling at 65 mph or more.
“The acceleration lane was constructed in 2016, with the goal of reducing the intersection’s above-average rate of crashes, while improving access to the highway,” Thompson said. “Sadly, the acceleration lane caused increases in both the frequency and severity of crashes, with one fatal and two serious (life-altering) injury crashes happening between 2017 and the summer of 2020.”
Needing a better answer, MnDOT and officials from Eagle Lake and the county looked at alternatives, collected public input and settled on the construction of a J-turn, which was completed this summer.
OK. So that’s the prelude. Here’s the answer to the question of why MnDOT went with J-turn instead of an acceleration lane rather J-turn in addition to an acceleration lane.
“There are a number of reasons why an acceleration lane wasn’t incorporated into the new J-turn, but they could all be distilled into one common theme: doing so wouldn’t provide enough benefit to justify its construction,” Thompson said.
Of those 60 J-turns mentioned earlier, just one has a median acceleration lane for the U-turning traffic. And that one involves a road that has more than double the average daily traffic as Highway 14 in Eagle Lake, which makes the acceleration lane necessary to ease access to the highway.
The Eagle Lake intersection has traffic levels similar to the J-turn at Highway 169 and Highway 22 on the north side of St. Peter. That J-turn has been in place since 2014 and has had no issues, Thompson said.
But wouldn’t the acceleration lane make it safer?
It would seem likely that drivers using an acceleration lane might at times be saved from a possible rear-end collision, but the 2021 study mentioned above found that just 4% of rear-end crashes at a J-turn intersection occurred when drivers were completing the U-turn maneuver.
“The study found that at a J-turn, a motorist is more than ten times more likely to be rear-ended when sitting at the stop sign on the side street than making the U-turn maneuver,” he said, providing a graphic that can be seen in the online version of this column showing where the rear-enders actually happen.
There’s also a geography issue that has to be considered. Readers should look at the design of the Highway 14 J-turn printed at the top of the column and think about where that acceleration lane would be added — and how it would fit with the left-turn lane for westbound Highway 14 traffic looking to turn into County Road 56 at Casey’s.
To have both that left-turn lane and the acceleration lane, the U-turn would have to be moved much farther east — nearly a third of a mile farther (1,000 feet for the acceleration lane, plus a 400-foot taper to get traffic out of the acceleration lane, plus a 200-foot buffer between the acceleration lane and the westbound left turn lane), according to Thompson.
So everybody at Casey’s looking to head west to Mankato would first have to go a third of a mile farther east before being able to head west — and an extra third of a mile coming back to the current location of the U-turn.
“That distance is more than halfway to County Road 55 (Le Ray Avenue) and would add approximately 34 seconds of delay per vehicle, when accounting for the out and back travel time,” he said.
Finally, Thompson didn’t miss the reader’s reference to a “rise in the road that inhibits visibility.”
It exists, he said, but it shouldn’t be a hazard considering the distance from the U-turn.
“Frequently, those of us that live on the prairie become accustomed to unobstructed views that are three miles in length,” he said. “When that amount of visibility isn’t available, we can get uncomfortable.”
A motorist at the U-turn looking east could see an oncoming westbound vehicle on Highway 14 travel into the dip and disappear momentarily from view. But when the vehicle emerges from the dip, there is still about 1,300 feet — or approximately 12 seconds of time — between the oncoming motorist and the median U-turn.
“A more than sufficient amount of distance and time for a motorist at the U-turn to make an informed decision,” Thompson said.
