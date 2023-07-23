Q: Dear Ask Us Guy,
I was at a recent Mankato MoonDogs game and was taking note of the walk-up music played as each batter stepped to the plate. It got me wondering how they come up with the songs. In one case a player from the University of Alabama had a fitting song, “Sweet Home Alabama,” for his walk-up music. Another player who returned to the team from last year had another seemingly fitting song, “Return of the Mack,” as his music.
As for opponents, they tend to have childish music playing as they step to the plate. One guy got the “Dora the Explorer” theme. Unless the guy was a big fan of Dora, I’m guessing the MoonDogs chose the music.
In the big leagues my impression was the players pick their songs. Is that the case for the MoonDogs? How does that process work? Most importantly, what would the Ask Us Guy’s walk-up music be if he were stepping to the plate?
Thank you!
A: The reader guessed right about who picks the snippets of song played at ISG Field as each particular batter prepares to hit, according to MoonDogs General Manager Tyler Kuch.
“The MoonDogs players do choose their own walk-up songs, the only caveat is that it has to be clean (or have a version that is edited for us to be able to play in front of a crowd),” Kuch said. “Some players get into it and pick songs that have extra meaning, like ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for our player from the University of Alabama, or last year when a player chose ‘22’ by Taylor Swift (his number was 22).”
The reader’s observation is also correct about opposing teams: Either they’re not being allowed to pick their own songs, or they have a really juvenile taste in music. After receiving this week’s question, Ask Us Guy collected some examples while attending a game against the Willmar Stingers.
Here’s what blasted from the P.A. system when one Stinger dug into the batter’s box: “
“Hiya, Barbie! Hi, Ken! You want to go for a ride? Sure, Ken! Jump in. (Extremely annoying music begins, sung in an almost Chipmunks-like range) “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world. Life in plastic, it’s fantastic. You can brush my hair, take me everywhere. Imagination, life is your creation. Come on Barbie, let’s go party.”
So is Stingers rightfielder Luke Williams a Barbie fanatic?
Nope — at least as far as Ask Us Guy knows. The MoonDogs inflicted that one on him against his will.
“Regarding the visiting team, they do not submit songs to us so we get to have some fun with that,” Kuch said. “While our players are trying to get in the mood to be pumped up and get a hit, we use this opportunity for a little gamesmanship with the opposing team by playing something silly or childish that they probably wouldn’t have chosen on their own.”
So Willmar players preparing to face 90 mph fastballs and a variety of wicked breaking pitches had their concentration tested by, among other tunes, “The Hamsterdance Song,” “Let It Go” from the movie “Frozen” and the theme songs from the cartoons “Bob the Builder,” “Phineas and Ferb,” and “Caillou” (which Ask Us Guy believes should be defined as torture and banned under international law).
“Always looking for an edge!” Kuch said.
That being said, not every walk-up song played for opposing batters at ISG Field involves high-pitched singing targeted at pre-schoolers. There’s at least one cool tune about an intrepid crime-fighting spy named Perry: “He’s a semi-aquatic, egg-layin’ mammal of action. He’s a furry little flatfoot who’ll never flinch from a fraaaay. He’s got more than just mad skill. He’s got a beaver tail and a bill. And the women swoon, whenever they hear him say (Perry’s rapid bill-clicking sound). He’s Perry, Perry the Platypus!”
If it hadn’t already been taken, the “Perry the Platypus Theme” would have been Ask Us Guy’s walk-up music for sure.
As alternatives, in the event Ask Us Guy is asked to join the MoonDogs as a late-season fill-in, he’ll probably request a good question-related song. Because after one plate appearance, they’ll undoubtedly be sending him back to his day job.
So it could be “Why” by Annie Lennox. Or “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” by R.E.M. Or “What’s Going On?” by Marvin Gaye. Or “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” by the Clash. Or perhaps some Billy Joel — “Don’t Ask Me Why?”
