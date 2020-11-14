Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain showers early, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.