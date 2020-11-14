Q: Dear Ask Us Guy,
I happened to notice that we are approaching the one year anniversary of the new Maverick All Sports Dome's first inflation (Nov. 26). According to a June 2019 Free Press story, "As a seasonal sports dome, the facility can be in place no more than six months each year under building codes."
That said, I cannot recall seeing it deflated over the last year.
Has it been deflated and reinflated over the summer and I just missed it? Was there some sort of agreement made because of COVID-19 to allow the dome to remain up for the entire year, or did someone pull a fast one?
Thank you, and keep on finding the answers to life's burning questions,
Dome Sweet Dome
A: "Cost was the main reason, with COVID as a contributing factor," said David Jones, vice president for student affairs at Minnesota State University.
Taking the dome down, folding the panels and putting them in storage is labor intensive, as is the reverse process of reinflating the dome, Jones said. It requires about 60 people, working closely together, to fold the eight sections of fabric and coil the cables.
While the dome is supported by air pressure, it's by no means lighter than air. Each of the panels of fabric weighs about 8,000 pounds, and the cables weigh in at 1,000 pounds apiece.
"When this project went out for bid, we had four contractors that do this work at various domes around the U.S. and Canada come to look at the dome and estimate the project," he said. "Only one contractor ended up bidding due to COVID restrictions that were coming out. Their bid was higher than anticipated, probably due to the labor shortages and restrictions on groups of people gathering. Their estimate was approximately $75,000 to take the dome down and put it away, and $122,000 to put it back up."
The cost to keep the dome inflated for six months, by contrast, was $16,800 in electricity costs and $4,000 for natural gas to heat the facility during April.
"That puts the cost to keep it standing at $20,800," Jones said. "Not a small amount of money for utilities."
But also not $197,000 — the combined cost of hiring the contractor to take down the dome and put it back up again in the midst of a pandemic. The plan was to use rental revenue paid by youth sports teams and other community users to pay those sorts of costs, and that revenue virtually disappeared due to COVID-19 restrictions.
So, what about that building code issue?
MSU is arguing that it met the spirit of the code because the dome was in "unoccupied mode" for six months.
"It was unoccupied beginning March 16 due to COVID, and MSU was able to start using the dome again on Sept. 17," Jones said.
Q: What happened to Maimuna Hassan? Was she charged/jail time/what? She did not even have a driver's license, only a permit.
A: This was a case that received widespread publicity because the incident happened to be captured by a dashcam on a nearby car. The video showed a 2-year-old child tumbling from the back seat of a moving vehicle while still strapped in a car seat. Hassan, the driver, was turning onto Minnesota Street from the downtown Mankato Hy-Vee when the incident occurred.
Police said the child, who was uninjured, was properly strapped into the car seat, but the car seat wasn't fastened in the vehicle. Hassan, 41, of Mankato was charged with gross misdemeanor child endangerment, petty misdemeanor failing to properly secure a child passenger restraint and a misdemeanor driver's license violation.
The incident happened on Jan. 14, 2019, so it's understandable that the reader wondered why nothing has been reported about the outcome of the case nearly two years later. But that's because there hasn't been an outcome.
Hassan entered a plea of not guilty, a jury trial was scheduled for March 2020, and the trial was canceled, according to court records. A jury trial was then scheduled for October but was canceled again. The file doesn't explain the cancellations, but many trials have been delayed due to the pandemic.
A trial is now set for May.
