Q: This website is very poorly done. That’s not what I came here to say, but with how much of a dying breed newspapers have become you’d think you’d understand the importance of an online presence by now.
Have you looked into why there are at least three planes in the sky over Mankato at any given time? Mankato wasn’t like that before. Why are they flying around low to the ground in areas not even close to the hospital or that shameful thing they call an ‘airport’?
A: My, oh my, somebody woke up on the wrong side of the bed after a poor night of sleep due to the constant hum of low-flying aircraft.
But Ask Us Guy, despite suddenly feeling a little low about being a member of a dying breed and a resident of a city with a shameful airport, tries nonetheless to cheerily answer questions from crabby and non-crabby readers alike.
Unfortunately, he didn’t have much success finding an answer.
To be honest, he’s looked up in the sky several times since this question arrived and never saw more than one plane. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t zooming around other parts of Mankato. Two possible explanations occurred to Ask Us Guy.
First, maybe Blue Earth County is updating its aerial photos, which are periodically shot by a private contractor of every parcel of property in the county and attached to the property records for that parcel.
Second, the Mankato City Council, when discussing the annual in-city deer hunt a couple of years ago, asked staff to see if the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would do a deer count — something done through aerial surveys.
Michael Stalberger, director of property and environmental resources for Blue Earth County, shot down theory No. 1.
“That’s a good guess,” Stalberger said. “When we do updated aerials, that does involve planes flying overhead. However, we’re not scheduled for our next flyovers until spring 2022.”
After Stalberger wished Ask Us Guy luck on his quest, he contacted Edell Fiedler about theory No. 2, which also failed to get off the ground.
“The deer survey was conducted in February 2020 and is not currently occurring,” answered Fiedler, communications and engagement director for the city of Mankato.
Certain conditions need to be in place for both of those aerial observations. With the property tax photos, the trees must be leafless so the structures and other elements of each parcel can be seen. And the deer count can only be done when there’s heavy snow cover in order to have visible contrast between the deer and the surrounding landscape.
In any case, Ask Us Guy’s only other explanation for the crotchety reader’s experience with low-flying planes is Minnesota State University’s aviation program. The popular and fast-growing pilot-training program now has more than 450 students, and many of them eventually do a lot of flight training. All of that practice, especially the repeated takeoff and landing drills, have made Mankato’s airport the second busiest in the state in total operations.
