Q: Greetings, I have an "Ask Us" question for your consideration to help settle a disagreement between my wife and me.
When traveling east on Adams Street and you wish to make a left turn into Pet Expo, which lane of traffic do you belong in? A) The center turn lane. B) The lane of traffic going east. C) The lane of oncoming traffic traveling west '-).
The wife says the center lane, I say the lane of traffic allowing motorists to travel east. It does seem like the entrance to Pet Expo should have been sited farther east, which would have solved a number of issues entering/exiting this fine establishment.
A: Ask Us Guy presented this question to City Manager Pat Hentges on Friday, Valentine's Day, and Hentges was a little bit hesitant to referee a marital dispute.
"It's almost like a Dear Abby piece," Hentges said. "I don't know if I want to get into this."
But there's a reason they call him "Lord Hentges," and he ultimately agreed to provide a ruling after checking with a city traffic engineer.
The critical issue, Hentges said, is the line colors along the center lane. Starting at the Pet Expo entrance and heading east, the center lane of Adams Street has solid yellow lines on both sides. That makes it a center turn lane, which can be used for left turns into businesses by traffic traveling either direction.
Starting at Pet Expo's driveway and heading west, however, that center lane becomes a dedicated left-turn lane for westbound traffic turning south on Raintree Road. The yellow line on the westbound side of the center lane disappears, there's a gap, and then a white line leads to the intersection. Eastbound traffic cannot legally be in that lane.
The deciding factor, Hentges said, is that there's really no way for eastbound traffic to enter the center turn lane in time to turn left into Pet Expo without intruding on the westbound dedicated left-turn lane.
"I would have to side with the husband," Hentges said.
In a follow-up question, Ask Us Guy wondered if Hentges has found that generally to be the case in disagreements between husbands and wives.
"At least in my house it works that way," he said, although he quickly credited his spouse's laid-back personality. "She just lets me think I'm right is all. ... She's not a real argumentative person."
So, anyway, back to the Pet Expo couple and their dispute.
The husband submitting the question can tell his wife that Lord Hentges has ruled, and Ask Us Guy concurs, that he is correct and she is wrong, Wrong, WRONG!
Or, if the reader's wife happens to read this column first on Sunday morning, Ask Us Guy will provide her with the option of strategically "spilling" some strawberry jam on the previous six paragraphs and ... .
Lord Hentges, therefore, said it's a tricky turn and a tricky call, but the husband — by a thin margin, and possibly for the first time in the history of their marriage — is slightly more correct than his wife in this one, singular, isolated instance that is likely never to be repeated again.
