Q: In the July, 29, 2023, edition of The Free Press, an article focused on the concern that the war in Sudan, a country in Africa, would spread to its Darfur region. It went on to say that the region was also the site of war crimes two decades ago.
I don’t think there were any war crimes in Darfur, Minnesota, but what is the connection between the name of this small town in Watonwan County and the region in Africa?
In Warren Upham’s “Minnesota Place Names” it states that Darfur was platted as a station by the Chicago and Northwestern Railway. In 1903 it was incorporated as a village. Now, this is where Mr. Upham gets interesting. He says that Darfur was named either from the region in Africa or when two Scandinavian railroad men were heard to say,” Why you stop dar fur?”
My money is on the railroad guys, pending further research.
A: Turns out, nobody knows how the Minnesota Darfur got its name, although there seems to be consensus on how it didn’t.
“No one in this area (that I know) thinks the region in Africa had anything to do with the naming of Darfur in Watonwan County,” said Pam Sandbo, director of the Watonwan County Historical Society.
It does seem to be an unlikely connection. The western Sudan region of Darfur — which is Arabic for “land of the Fur” (the Fur are the largest ethnic group in Darfur) — is semi-desert with sandy and stony soils and mountains rising as high as 10,000 feet.
By contrast, settlers arriving in the Darfur region of northwestern Watonwan County in the late 19th century would have found “a land of tall rolling prairie grasses, swaying in the breezes, sprinkled with a wide variety of wild flowers including trillium, daisies, roses and violets,” according to the book “Rekindling a Century: Darfur, Minnesota 1903-2003.”
Ask Us Guy did a quick search to see if the African Darfur was maybe referenced in any popular books that Watonwan County settlers might have been reading at the time. That doesn’t seem to be the case. Phileas Fogg, for instance, got no closer than the Red Sea during his trip around the world, and Darfur didn’t seem to be a place that would have been well-known at all in the Western world in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
So where the heck did the little town’s name come from?
The “Rekindling a Century” book written for Darfur’s centennial was one of two local histories Sandbo pointed to when responding to the question.
The other was “The Centennial History of Adrian Township-Darfur Village” written in observation of the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976.
The book offered the story mentioned in Upham’s “Minnesota Place Names” with a slight variation: “A number of men came thru here for the railroad at that time and they stopped in Section 20, Township 107 range 33, and the one man said to the others ‘Why you stop da fur’ so they called the village Darfur.”
“Rekindling a Century” had the theory, too, plus one other possibility.
“’Why did you go dar fur?’ one railway man asked the leader of the crew when they finally stopped,” according to the book. “Men working the railroad were mainly from Western Europe: Germany, Sweden, Norway and Denmark. They spoke with heavy accents combining words from their native language with English.
“... There are, however, two theories on the origin of the name,” the book continued. “Others believe it was named after the mink that lived in the river just south of town, which had a particularly dark fur! Whichever, Darfur it became and Darfur it remains.”
It doesn’t appear that the railroad lasted, and there’s no word on the mink. But as of the 2020 census, 82 residents of Darfur remain.
