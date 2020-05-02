Q: I have a question, not sure if anyone has the answer: The total deaths in the state of Minnesota? I read somewhere that all deaths were being counted as COVID-19 deaths. Is that true? There is an obit in the paper today of a lovely lady I knew. She died of cancer. Do you know if it’s true that her death will be counted as dying of COVID-19?
Thank you. If anyone can do it, my local paper can!
A: First of all, Ask Us Guy offers his condolences on the loss of your friend.
Now, as for what you read about all deaths being counted as COVID-19 deaths, don't believe it. And Ask Us Guy would suggest skepticism of any publication reporting that — for several reasons.
First, it would require a vast conspiracy of government officials working together in an extraordinarily dishonest and unethical way. Second, it would be virtually impossible for them to hide their duplicity.
Thirdly, government statistics completely undermine the assertion.
There's a big lag in official death statistics, but numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that between 3,362 and 4,338 Minnesotans have died each month for the last 15 months of available statistics — ending with March 2019.
Through the end of April, the Minnesota Department of Health had reported 370 deaths. If all deaths were being attributed to the disease in the 40 days since Minnesota's first reported COVID-19 fatality, the number would have been closer to 5,000.
What about the idea that state officials are simply padding the numbers, not actually attributing every single death to COVID-19?
Even that suspicion can be largely alleviated simply by looking at your humble hometown newspaper. Ask Us Guy counted the number of obituaries in The Free Press for people who died in April. At least 30 Blue Earth County residents died in April, but the Minnesota Department of Health says no Blue Earth County residents have died of COVID-19 — so no padding of the numbers at all.
Another 31 obituaries were printed in The Free Press regarding April deaths for residents of Nicollet, Watonwan, Waseca, Faribault, Sibley and Le Sueur counties. For those counties, the Department of Health has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths — both in a North Mankato assisted living facility.
As for your friend being counted as a COVID-19 case, it would only happen if she had contracted the virus and it was confirmed by a laboratory test. MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm actually addressed that issue in her Friday media briefing. Malcolm, as she has emphasized in the past, said that many of the fatalities have pre-existing illnesses and that some were nearing the end of their life even before they became infected.
So, Malcolm said, a person might be in the end stages of battling cancer. If they are also suffering the effects of the coronavirus, both cancer and COVID-19 would be factors in their death. But they aren't counted as a COVID-19 death unless a laboratory confirms they had the virus at the time they died.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.