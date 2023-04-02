Q: Dear Ask Us Guy,
Here’s a personal pet peeve. It seems like just as soon as I get my driveway cleared of snow, a city plow comes along and pushes the snow from the street back into my driveway. During the last snowfall, plows did this THREE TIMES IN ONE DAY!
I know there’s a better way. I’ve been told there’s a device that can be installed on the blade of a snowplow to turn it inward when a plow goes by a driveway.
I’m not supposed to put my snow on city streets. So how can the city put its snow in my driveway?
— An Angry Taxpayer
P.S. This is not just a matter of inconvenience, it’s a matter of safety. What happens when I haven’t had a chance to clear the city’s snow wall and I need to quickly get to the doctor or a hospital?
A: To be clear, Angry Taxpayer’s question came after one of the big snowstorms in January, not the little spring snowfalls Mankato has had more recently.
His proposed solution actually duplicates a suggestion made by another frustrated shoveler five years ago. Mankato should purchase “snow gates” that allow plowed snow to be briefly held on the blade of a plow when passing a driveway. Once past the driveway, the gate is hydraulically lifted and the snow is once again pushed to the side of the street as usual.
In 2018, then-City Manager Pat Hentges noted the gates appear to work well — but are designed for road graders.
“That would be great but we only have one grader,” Hentges told Ask Us. “We have 18 plow routes and 24 different types of equipment.”
Different types of equipment work better on different types of streets. The big plows, some with wings attached, can attack accumulating snow on multi-lane roads at a high speed. Smaller trucks clear snow on narrower streets. Loaders, with their ability to maneuver in tight spaces, work best on residential cul-de-sacs.
But five years later there’s a new regime in the top office in City Hall. So Ask Us Guy figured there could be a different answer. Maybe Hentges’ replacement, looking to address the pet peeve of Angry Taxpayer and others like him, is in the process of converting the city’s snowplowing fleet entirely to machines that can be equipped with driveway-protecting gates.
Alas, no.
“Our research suggests that these driveway gates work on graders, not snowplows. We do not have need for additional graders at this time. As a result, the gates being asked about are not likely in our future,” said City Manager Susan Arntz.
The city still has just the single grader.
“Our one grader spends the majority of its snowplowing time in our downtown area,” Arntz said. “It serves this area well.”
Like Hentges, Arntz did offer sympathy to shovelers at the end of a snowy winter.
“We recognize that this winter has been challenging — for homeowners, businesses, and our maintenance staff,” she said, adding that the multiple passes to fill a homeowner’s driveway is not done out of plow-driver meanspiritedness. “The uniqueness of time of day of storm and type of snow can create the need to plow multiple times in a day.”
Arntz didn’t address the reader’s other questions (“I’m not supposed to put my snow on city streets. So how can the city put its snow in my driveway?” and “What happens when I haven’t had a chance to clear the city’s snow wall and I need to quickly get to the doctor or a hospital?”).
Ask Us Guy is willing to take a crack at both. Regarding the first, the city isn’t putting its snow in Angry Taxpayer’s driveway. The city is putting the snow in the public right-of-way that extends 15 feet or so from the curb toward the homes along most residential streets. So, at the risk of making Angry Taxpayer even more irate, when he complained about clearing that heavy plow-compacted snow at the end of “my driveway” THREE TIMES IN ONE DAY, he was actually shoveling out a portion of “his” driveway that’s owned by the city of Mankato.
As to the question about the plowed-in driveway keeping the homeowner from getting to the doctor or the hospital, Ask Us Guy has a pretty good idea of how a city would defend itself if the issue was taken to court via a lawsuit. Clearing the streets quickly and thoroughly during a heavy snowfall allows emergency vehicles ranging from ambulances to fire trucks to police cars to reach residents in their time of need. And the massive plowing effort can only be accomplished quickly by plowing the snow to the sides of the road, including roadside driveways.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.