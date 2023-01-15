Q: Is there a way to find out what is the longest number of days that the snow and ice has continued to cling to branches in the Mankato area? I have really enjoyed the glistening of ice and white covering on all types of tree branches for several days now.
A: Ask Us Guy was also struck by the lasting effects of the storm that hit just after New Year’s, thinking that Visit Mankato should have photographers working overtime to illustrate tourism websites promoting the region as a winter wonderland. The trees and pretty much everything else were coated in a brilliant layer of snow and ice for just over a week.
But as for determining the all-time record for the longest-lasting stretch of time that Mankato looked like something out of a Currier & Ives Christmas card, that’s a tough assignment.
Despite Mankato becoming something of a regional center, the official weather data for the city remains pretty minimal. And snow-covering on trees isn’t necessarily something that the National Weather Service tracks even in places with more comprehensive meteorological recordkeeping.
What’s needed to answer the reader’s question is probably one of those guys who keeps a daily diary of the weather and the seasonal variations in the plant and animal world. To see if there was one, Ask Us Guy did a Google search for “Mankato phrenology,” only to learn that a “phrenologist” is somebody who studies the shapes and protuberances of human skulls. A second attempt searching for “Mankato phonology” brought up some experts in linguistics at the university.
Finally, Ask Us Guy honed in on the right word with a search for “Mankato phenology.” Unfortunately, it produced a June 2019 post from the Free Press Facebook page summarizing that week’s Ask Us column: “Phenology update — First headless bunny of the spring reported on May 10 in Lincoln Park neighborhood.”
It would be a sorry state of affairs if that’s the best Mankato can do for phenology observations. So if anyone knows of a better local phenology website, send it in and the link will be passed on to readers in an upcoming column.
But just in case someone in the future asks the same question about snow-covered trees, here’s some info for them about January 2023:
“Along with causing stressful trips for drivers and sore backs for shovelers, the two-day storm on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 left the Minnesota River Valley encrusted in snow from the ground to the highest treetops. Sleet on Jan. 3 was followed by a combination of sleet, ice and 10-plus inches of snow that was sticky enough to cement itself firmly even to vertical branches and tree trunks in the Mankato area.
“The striking landscape continued through Jan. 11 as high temperatures stayed below the melting point for all but one of the ensuing days. Skies were generally overcast with only a bit of hazy sunshine, which also minimized melting. In addition, several foggy mornings contributed hoarfrost to the scenery. Finally, winds were light or calm for most of the week. That ended on the evening of Jan. 11, when northwest winds kicked up gusts as high as 24 mph, finally clearing most deciduous trees of their thick weeklong coating of snow.
“Even with the trees freed of the frozen precipitation, a deep snow cover was embedded with sleet-hardened layers that were almost impenetrable for squirrels seeking to reach their buried caches of walnuts. And to meet their caloric needs, rabbits — using rabbit mouths attached to rabbit heads that were still attached to rabbit bodies — were resorting to chewing on the bark of shrubs and saplings.”
