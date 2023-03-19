Q: Not that it makes any difference, but I am curious about several islands of property within the city boundaries which have never been annexed into the city of Mankato and are taxed by Mankato Township. They are a mixture of residential, vacant, commercial and a cemetery.
A second question is, are these pieces of property served by the Mankato Police Department or the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office or doesn’t anyone care?
Just in case it matters, and in the off chance anyone cares, Ask Us Guy delved into the reasons why there are atolls of Mankato Township in a sea of Mankato.
The list of parcel numbers provided by the reader included a wide variety of property that’s free of Mankato taxes and ordinances. Ask Us Guy looked up each parcel and found that many are in the area of the Stadium Road-Victory Drive roundabout, mainly the southeast quadrant of that intersection, although there are also one or two on the other side of Victory and Stadium. They included a storage business, an outdoor equipment repair shop and a lumber/builder’s supply business.
There’s also Calvary Cemetery, which is in the heart of Mankato — a mile and a half or more from the city limits. Others include a farmstead on Pohl Road that’s surrounded by hundreds of homes, a parcel north of the Loyola athletic fields and south of Highway 14, and some parcels near the intersection of Thompson Ravine Road, North Victory Drive and Highway 14. There’s even a large and newly constructed home in the Thompson Ravine area.
While the parcels have their unique features and uses, the reason they haven’t become part of the city is the same, according to Community Development Director Paul Vogel.
“The parcels referenced have not yet met the thresholds for annexation under the agreement with Mankato Township,” Vogel said.
Mankato and the townships surrounding it have long had a peaceful history, unlike some places where the big city gobbles up surrounding land in a way that prompts animosity and legal battles. The big reason for the serenity is the annexation agreements that have been negotiated. The agreement with Mankato Township has very specific rules about when Mankato can annex parcels — and the tax payments that come with them. And the townships, and Blue Earth County, agreed to not allow new urban-style development in the rural areas.
Under the agreement with Mankato Township, annexation of a chunk of land is triggered by five specific circumstances, Vogel said.
• The property owner can petition for city services. (Think of, for instance, a homeowner who needs municipal sewer and water because of a failing well or a septic system that doesn’t meet modern environmental standards.)
• A parcel can be annexed because of plans to develop it into a new urban, non-farm use that’s not permitted in the township. (So if a soybean field is to become an auto dealership or a housing subdivision or a distribution center, it must be annexed first.)
•Thirdly, existing neighborhoods that are in close proximity to Mankato’s city limits can be annexed if more than 66 percent of the property owners sign a petition seeking annexation. (This has happened a few times in recent years involving rural subdivisions built prior to the current annexation agreements with Mankato Township and Lime Township. Schaefer’s subdivision on the north side and South View Heights to the southwest joined the city when facing massive bills related to aging and failing infrastructure, particularly septic systems.)
• A parcel that is five acres or fewer, is completely surrounded and has received a notice of compliance issues for the onsite septic system can be annexed.
• And an existing subdivision or property can be annexed with two years’ notice when it is completely surrounded by the city.
“In all the circumstances above, both the township and city must approve of the annexation,” Vogel said. “The benefit of the annexation agreement is that no nonfarm development or new subdivision are approved outside of the city unless annexed and serviced with city services. In addition, the city and township have a planning partnership to address existing and possible new growth areas. Hence, orderly annexation.”
The agreement does allow for exceptions if both the city and township agree and “the situations are unique and limited.”
Ask Us Guy specifically wondered about the newly constructed house, assuming the construction of a 5,700-square-foot home would need to include a connection to the city sewer system. But scattered rural homes — if they aren’t concentrated in a subdivision — can still be built in the townships, Vogel said.
“In the case of the new house, that is a permitted use in Mankato Township as the parcel had a development right and annexation is not required at this time,” he said.
As for law enforcement response, Vogel said the computerized 911 system distinguishes the jurisdiction of each individual parcel in the county.
“The appropriate emergency response is dispatched and, of course, there are mutual aid agreements if assistance is needed,” he said.
