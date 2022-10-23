Q: At most red lights, if you are turning left, that arrow comes on before the rest of the lights turn green. At the corner on Victory Drive by Bremer Bank and Kwik Trip, the through traffic is green and the left turns flashes yellow and doesn’t turn green until just before it’s red again. WHY?
A: There was a time when left-turn questions were at least a monthly feature of this column. But it’s been so long since one arrived, that Ask Us Guy figured maybe every semaphore had finally been covered.
But not, apparently, the Victory-Raintree Road lights, which Michael McCarty — Mankato’s assistant city engineer — agreed to explain.
“The situation that is described in your question is what is called a ‘lagging protected phase for the left turn movement.’ This is used when there is not opposing left-turning traffic either detected by the signal system, or not present,” McCarty said.
So what’s the point of having the light work that way?
“The lagging green arrow is used to allow a majority of the traffic to clear on the main movement, in this case Victory Drive,” McCarty said. “This may allow for a gap to form for a safe left turn. If the gap is not present and the signal detects that the left-turning vehicle has not turned, it will then stop the opposing traffic and provide the protected green arrow to allow for the left turn to occur.”
If Ask Us Guy understands correctly, the system at least occasionally avoids unnecessarily stopping traffic on Victory. The yellow arrow flashes, allowing left-turners to do their thing if there’s no oncoming traffic on Victory. And the signal system keeps an eye out for those times when the left-turners don’t have a chance to turn — only then activating the green arrow, which requires a red light for oncoming traffic.
Q: My wife and I frequently travel Third Avenue from Riverfront to the highway 14 entrances. We have been stopped twice last week at the train tracks and decided to wait instead of going around. Both times the train eventually came to a stop blocking the tracks. I waited for a half hour and she waited for around 16 minutes. It is very frustrating. I thought there was a law that stated trains cannot hold up crossings for more than 10 minutes. If there is such a law does anyone keep track of it? Does the railroad ever get fined? This was just last week’s example but this has happened multiple times over the years.
{p dir=”ltr”}A: Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal covered this one two years ago.
{p dir=”ltr”}The reader is absolutely correct about the state law, which states “No railway corporation shall permit a public road or street crossing a railroad track to be closed for traffic by a standing car, train, engine, or other railroad equipment, or by a switching movement which continuously blocks a crossing for longer than 10 minutes.”
Vokal explained that the state might be on the side of motorists but the feds are firmly behind the railroads.
“The railroad companies will point out to you that Section 49 of the U.S. Code preempts state statute,” Vokal said in 2020. “So there’s really not any avenue to address state charges.”
