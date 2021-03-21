Q: Does the name Fair Street on the Mankato hilltop have anything to do with past fairs in Mankato?
A: Ideally, Ask Us Guy would go to the original source for an answer to a question like this. Unfortunately, the man who named Fair Street is in Los Angeles. Also, he’s been dead for 106 years.
So with Henry P. Christensen unavailable for comment, Mankato Community Development Director Paul Vogel stepped up.
“The name ‘Fair Street’ looks as if it was established in 1887,” Vogel said. “It was one of the early plats on what is commonly called ‘the hilltop.’”
Vogel provided the plat for the “first extension of East Mankato” — the planned residential neighborhood developed by Christensen and his wife, Isabella. But there was no record of why the Christensens chose the particular names in their new neighborhood.
Vogel might have been willing to speculate if not for a previous Ask Us column in 2015 involving a question about the origin of the name of Adams Street. Back then, Vogel noted the valley portion of Adams was once called the Franklin hill road and that Madison Avenue was just a couple of blocks away, seeing an obvious connection between the street names and America’s founding fathers.
“I think it would probably be safe to say it was one of the presidents,” he said at the time, guessing Adams Street was honoring John or John Quincy.
As soon as that column ran, readers responded with evidence that Adams Street was actually named after early Mankato City Councilman John Adams. Which prompted another reader to submit this question: “Dear Ask Us Guy, Do you have any way of checking your facts before you put things in your column?”
So, six years later, Vogel was in no mood to speculate about early street names.
“You may want to give Jessica Potter a call because I’m sure one of your readers will correct me anyway,” Vogel said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”
Blue Earth County Historical Society Executive Director Jessica Potter backed Vogel up, though: “I would agree with Paul — not much happening on hilltop in regards to fairs at that time.”
So, all that can be said with any certainty is that Fair Street wasn’t a reference to a county fair or other local fair.
While Vogel learned his lesson about speculating on street-name origins, Ask Us Guy didn’t.
One of the many definitions of “fair” is something “pleasing to the eye.” Other early streets in that planned neighborhood were “Belle Avenue” and “Hope Street.” While Belle might have been a tribute to Christensen’s wife, it’s also a term for a beautiful woman, and Hope is an optimistic word to attach to a new residential area outside of the main part of the city, which was mostly contained in the Minnesota River valley in 1887.
Ask Us Guy is making the call: The Christensens were picking names that portrayed the new neighborhood as a place of beauty and optimism.
Heather Harren, the communications and archives manager for the historical society, dug up a 1915 Free Press article written after Christensen’s death, and it supports the idea that he would have been inclined to pick street names that were cheerful and confident.
“His nature was completely dominated with optimism and he could see nothing but the bright side,” the Free Press reporter wrote. “His enthusiasm and faith in the future of this city was so firm and unshaken that he invested every cent he could make here, believing that the development would be rapid. His business pluck was proverbial and his judgment far-seeing.”
But as the story goes on, it becomes clear Christensen was not one to mislead or trick anyone: “He was a man of strictest integrity, without a dishonest hair in his head or atom in his body.”
Anyone whose hairs and atoms were entirely honest might have felt honor bound to be completely upfront with potential homebuilders about the quality of the streets in his new subdivision.
So, Ask Us Guy is waffling on his call: Maybe the streets were named to give would-be lot buyers a candid assessment of where they would be living. The street wasn’t exceptional or extraordinary in any way, only Fair. And residents who had homes in the new neighborhood, which also includes Long Street, would probably think it was a long, exhausting trip up the hill from the valley where most of Mankato’s jobs and stores were.
And Hope Street might have reflected Christensen’s hope that somebody, anybody, would buy his lots. Because despite all of his many attributes, his business pluck and his “far-seeing” judgment, his real estate developments went belly up in less than two decades.
Christensen was “compelled finally to dispose of his holdings here at a great sacrifice,” according to the story in The Free Press, and he and his wife moved to southern California, where he died March 17, 1915.
But, then again, looking at the end of that story — which, being a Free Press story, was undoubtedly as accurate as it was dispassionate — Ask Us Guy is tempted to flip back to his original guess: Fair, Belle and Hope streets were born of Christensen’s good nature. After all, “Mr. Christensen was the personification of geniality, a wholesouled generous-hearted gentleman of the old school, kindly and courteous to all ... and none could know but to love and respect this gentle man whose heart was overflowing with the milk of human kindness.”
