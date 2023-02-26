Q: I have asked this question before and the answer took two pages in The Free Press. (1) Burn barrels for burning garbage plus burning garbage in city limits. (2) 24-hour parking on city streets. Why are these ordinances not enforced? I see the parking every day and the burning once to twice a month but nothing is done about it.
A: It’s true that this reader’s questions were addressed previously with Ask Us Guy’s legendary thoroughness.
The earlier questions focused on what the rules are, and Mankato’s city manager explained that on-street parking is limited to 24 hours with stricter limits in certain places and at certain times. And various municipal officials spelled out that garbage generally can’t be burned in the city, although “burn barrels” were not illegal in and of themselves.
Typically, city officials — after explaining the rules — noted that people need to inform city staff of violations by calling 311 or Public Safety via 911 because the ordinances were enforced on “a complaint basis.”
Today’s follow-up question — “Why are these ordinances not enforced?” — appears to be wondering why the city waits for a complaint rather than actively enforcing the garbage-burning and 24-hour parking rules.
But that sparked a question in the mind of Ask Us Guy: Should one person’s pet peeves take precedence over the things that stick in the craw of someone else? After all, Ask Us readers over the years have sent in questions wondering about the regulations and the perceived lack of enforcement related to barking dogs, loud motorcycles, excessive weeds, unshoveled sidewalks, litter strewn across vacant commercial lots, garbage carts left on the curb for days on end, loud music, illegal fireworks and much more.
So, Public Safety Director Amy Vokal was given the reader’s questions with the added request of explaining why some crimes and violations are actively enforced and others wait for a citizen’s complaint to initiate action.
“I will attempt to make this brief so we don’t need to take two pages again to answer,” said Vokal, who noted that some ordinances by their nature cannot be enforced until after a citizen has been annoyed.
“These ordinances require someone in the neighborhood to call in a complaint. For example, barking dogs, by ordinance, must ‘cause annoyance, disturbance or discomfort’ to an individual,” Vokal said. “Loud music, which falls under the ‘public nuisance’ ordinance, requires permitting a condition which ‘unreasonably annoys, injures or endangers’ the public. In these types of situations, an officer is not considered to be ‘the public’ or an individual who can be annoyed by the violation.”
Other ordinances will mostly be enforced only after a resident calls it to the attention of the city. But even though officers are not actively patrolling the city for those issues, they will issue a citation if they notice a problem.
“An ordinance the city could enforce on sight would be along the lines of shoveling sidewalks 24 hours after a snowfall,” Vokal said. “Burning garbage also would be enforced if an officer smelled what they believed to be garbage burning and found out that was the case. Both of those issues have implications broader than just the direct neighborhood. For example, people from outside a neighborhood may use a sidewalk to get to school or work. Burning garbage releases noxious smoke and has an impact on the environment.”
And finally, there are ordinances that address situations that can become a quality-of-life issue in some circumstances but are often no problem at all. In those cases, it doesn’t make sense for resources to be expended on enforcement unless someone is concerned enough to report the violation.
“Specifically, your reader asked about cars parked for over 24 hours,” Vokal said.
Sometimes there’s a clear public purpose in enforcing the rule, such as getting “snowbirds” off the streets during a snow emergency so plows can completely clear the roadways. Often, though, vehicles can sit on a street for 36 hours or 48 hours and not a single person is bothered in any way. And if no one is bothered, what would be the point of issuing a $25 citation to the vehicle owner?
“The same could be said for garbage cans being put out too early or left out too late,” she said.
Then there’s the issue of responsible use of public resources. Think about how many streets are in Mankato, how many vehicles are parked on them and how many hours of officers’ time would be expended each week to issue citations.
Most of the year, there’s no way to simply look at a car and say with absolute certainty that it has not moved from its on-street spot for more than 24 hours. So officers, to make a $25 citation stick, would need to chalk the tires of all parked cars on all Mankato streets and return to each car 24 hours later to verify the vehicle had not moved.
“That would not be a prudent use of taxpayers’ money,” Vokal said. “When officers are not taking calls for service, they spend their time working on other activities such as enforcing traffic laws, investigating crimes, preventing crime through public education, testifying in court, attending meetings and working in their neighborhoods, to name a few. Those activities take priority over proactively enforcing 24-hour parking violations.”
That said, if a specific vehicle is causing a specific annoyance in a neighborhood, the annoyed person can report the problem and action can be taken.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
