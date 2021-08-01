Q: Here are MY facts: I had many a meal (pepperoni pizza or ham-and-cheese hoagie were my go-to choices) at Marti’s from 1971, when I arrived in Mankato, until 1977, when I left. Marti’s was definitely in business in 1971. I can clearly remember one evening selecting Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly with His Song” on the individual jukebox in the booth. It was shortly after it was released — and that was in 1972.
A: Wow. Last week’s Ask Us column, which provided information on early pizza restaurants in Mankato, prompted some strong memories from people who dined downtown in the late-’60s and early-’70s.
The heartfelt lyrics in that Roberta Flack song on the jukebox at Marti’s Pizza were reportedly inspired by a woman’s emotional reaction to a live performance in Los Angeles by singer Don McLean. But several people who lived in the Mankato area 50 years ago appear to have had an even more passionate response to their introduction to the pizza served along Front Street. Enough so, that if they’d written the lyrics, Roberta Flack might have been singing something like this ... .
“I heard he made a good pie, I heard Italian style. And so I came to try it, and gobble for a while. And there he was, this young cook, a gourmet to my eyes.”
“Stunning my taste buds with red sauce, singeing my tongue with hot cheese, filling me nicely with pizza, filling me nicely with pizza ... .”
The woman reminiscing about eating at Marti’s while listening to Roberta Flack 49 years ago is named Linda. And based on the area code of her phone number included with her email, she appeared to be weighing in from Alaska.
“Your answer did verify that Marti’s was probably the place in question, but in the interest of accurate reporting, I had to write to say that the dates are off,” Linda wrote. “I guess my anecdotal report doesn’t fly as ‘proof,’ but take my word for it, Marti’s was around as early as 1971.”
A few local readers had a similar concern about the pizza-themed Ask Us, including this response from Julie Anne: “Marti’s Pizza was in business LONG before 1979! It was there in the mid-’60s, how much before that, I am not sure. But LONG before 1979. And their pizza was delicious!! I still miss them.”
In Ask Us Guy’s defense, last week’s question sought the name of the pizza place that was near the Wagon Wheel Cafe — not precisely when it opened. The column reported that Blue Earth County Historical Society curator/archivist Shelly Harrison randomly pulled a pair of old Polk Directories and determined that Marti’s Pizza was at 619 S. Front St. — the same block as the Wagon Wheel.
Harrison said she didn’t find Marti’s in the 1973 directory, but it was there in the 1979 listings. She also reported that Pizza Kato was in business in the 1970s on a different part of South Front Street.
Harrison actually called back, leaving a message on Ask Us Guy’s voice mail after he had left for the week: “I did a little more digging. They both are listed in the 1968 directory.”
So both Marti’s and Pizza Kato predated the indomitable Pagliai’s Pizza, which has been operating at 524 S. Front St. for 52 years, opening in 1969.
Pagliai’s prompted the most salivating in the comments section of the Facebook posting of last week’s column. But others fondly recalled the other places.
Pizza Kato “was amazing,” Kevin reported. “My dad would bring it home occasionally on Friday nights when he was working second shift at Hubbard Milling when we were kids.”
Fred described Pizza Kato as “awesome,” adding that he was friends with the son of the owner: “Would stay over on weekend nights and his dad would bring pizza home after close. So cool. And then in the morning we would go to the arcade in Madison East mall and play pinball for hours. Good memories.”
Another reader, Steve, paid tribute to Marti’s, which had “the best sub sandwiches back in the ‘70s.”
Still others wanted to talk about the real pioneers of local pizza.
“I am a big-time pizza lover from as far back as 1967 when I first arrived in Mankato to attend MSU,” Bob wrote to Ask Us Guy. “I have seen many pizzerias come and go in Mankato. I’m sure some old-timers here in Mankato would remember a pizza place called ‘Beasy’s Pizza Palace.’ ... It was my favorite place for pizza, surpassing the other three pizzerias you mentioned in your article, although I dined at all of them many times.”
John also wanted to throw some cheese the way of Beasy’s Pizza Palace.
“The one that always gets left out, and it was on North Front Street, was called Beasy’s Pizza,” John said in a call to Ask Us Guy. “It was somewhere in the vicinity of the current Wine Cafe. It was in business in 1963 when I came here to go to college.”
Actually, Beasy’s was established years earlier, according to Ginny Miller of St. Peter.
“I contacted the Blue Earth County Historical Society. They checked their Polk City Directory and Beasy’s Pizza was listed in 1960, and I believe was the first pizza in Mankato!” Miller wrote. “Just want to give them the credit they deserve. I don’t think I ever had their pizza, but remember them being there next to Salet’s (Department Store) in the 100 block of North Front Street.”
So there it is. When it comes to Mankato pizza, Beasy’s was the trailblazer, the tip of the spear, the point of the slice.
Looking at pizza pioneers in the broader Mankato area, however, it’s a close fight between the gold and silver medalists.
“I, and two others, opened the first pizza restaurant in St. Peter in September 1959,” Miller wrote.
Called “Pizza Villa,” it was in business for 25 years.
By all appearances, Peter Beasy was probably the winner. He was granted a 3.2 beer license for Beasy’s Pizza Palace on April 20, 1959, according to Mankato City Council minutes, putting it four months ahead of Pizza Villa if Beasy delayed opening until he could serve beer with his ‘za. While there was a typo in the council minutes for the address of Beasy’s, a later license renewal lists the restaurant at 107 N. Front St.
Just in case there are people out there who care as passionately about Roberta Flack accuracy as they do about pizza history precision, Ask Us Guy will make one preemptive correction to Linda from Alaska. Although “Killing Me Softly with His Song” was recorded in 1972, it wasn’t released until 1973.
Q: So, did Ask Us Guy at least get the second question entirely right last week?
A: Umm... .
The second question came from a 91-year-old man living in an assisted living facility who wondered if he could get a free fishing license. Ask Us Guy looked up the fishing license exemptions page of the Department of Natural Resources website, and there were no age-related exemptions listed. People who live in certain types of facilities are exempt from the license requirement, according to the web page, but standard assisted living centers are not among them.
A couple of readers responded to that incorrect answer with links to a provision in Minnesota law that makes anyone under the age of 16 or over the age of 90 exempt from the license requirement, so long as they are Minnesota residents.
