Q: I’ve got a question about recycling. I was under the impression that we should not be putting our recycling in plastic bags before putting them in the container. However, I see bins in our neighborhood and elsewhere with bags every other week, so the truck must take them. Do those get dealt with at the facility? I would think that if it’s a problem, the collectors should leave a note clarifying what should be done, or if it continues just stop picking up their recycling.
A: The reader’s impression is correct: People should not be putting their recyclables in plastic bags, and those bags do cause problems that can potentially cause the cans, bottles, newspapers and other appropriate recyclables to end up in garbage incinerators.
First, a little background on what happens to your recyclables in Mankato after you roll the cart to the curb, courtesy of Molly Kjellesvig, who works with waste and recycling for Blue Earth County’s Property & Environmental Resources Department.
Private haulers collect recyclables from businesses and residences and bring them to the county recycling center.
“At the recycling center, we are really only a transfer station for recyclables so no sorting of any kind is done there. It gets taken off the floor and packed into semis that bring Blue Earth County recyclables to a materials recovery facility (MRF) in the Cities,” Kjellesvig said.
That’s where elaborate sorting machines separate the various types of materials.
“The first part of the process is the sorting line where workers handpick out recycling ‘contaminants’ such as plastic bags,” she said. “They rip the bags open and pour out the recyclables onto the line.”
With tons of material moving through the line, workers aren’t able to spot and grab every plastic bag.
“Up to five times a day they have to shut down the whole line so that workers can cut out ‘tanglers’ from the equipment — items that tangle around the sorting equipment, such as plastic bags,” Kjellesvig said. “Using hook knives and saws, they have to climb into the equipment to cut away the plastic bags, garden hoses, string lights, and an occasional sweatshirt that has wrapped around the rotating shafts that help to separate paper from cans and bottles. Bags can even break equipment, so overall they are a HUGE cost for MRFs to handle.”
In addition, if the number of bags rolling through the line is excessive, workers won’t have time to rip them open and empty the recyclables, resorting to tossing the entire bag in the trash to keep up.
Finally, if plastic bags manage to slip through the entire process, they end up in bales of cardboard or other sorted materials. Those bales, which otherwise would be valuable for recyclers, become essentially worthless because a manufacturer isn’t going to purchase a bale of cardboard contaminated with plastic bags.
“So again, it is really important that residents and businesses do their part to prevent this at the curb by simply emptying out their recyclables from plastic bags,” she said.
OK, so here’s Ask Us Guy’s summary for why people should knock it off with the plastic bags: Plastic bags in the recycling stream make life a little more miserable, and dangerous, for the folks working the sorting line; they can cause recyclables to get trashed rather than recycled; they can drive up costs for the MRFs and reduce their revenues by contaminating otherwise valuable bales of recyclables; a big part of the garbage/recycling fees homeowners and businesses pay go toward disposal of the materials, so driving up the costs and reducing the revenues of a MRF will eventually be passed down as higher garbage/recycling fees.
Then there’s the reader’s suggestion that the haulers should leave educational notes for customers who make the mistake of putting plastic bags in their recycling cart.
That’s a question for the cities, which are responsible under state law for overseeing garbage pickup, Kjellesvig said.
“Some municipalities — not in Blue Earth County — will do ‘tagging’ where they attempt to educate a resident, and if the same contaminants continue to show up in their curbside bin, they will either implement contamination charges on their utility bills or they will instruct haulers to not pick up their recycling altogether,” she said. “At the end of the day, it is up to the cities in our county to decide how best to educate their residents on the recycling system and whether or not they want to implement tagging or fines.”
In Mankato, West Central Sanitation has the municipal contract for collecting garbage and recycling. The trucks roll through Ask Us Guy’s neighborhood on Friday mornings, and he’s noticed they do not mess around — barely stopping as they lift and dump one cart after another.
So it seems likely that inspecting the contents of the carts, leaving a note for those with poor recycling habits, and tracking which ones were repeat violators would slow down the drivers enough that West Central would have to factor that into the fees it charges to the city.
West Central owner Don Williamson didn’t directly answer that question, but he did echo Kjellesvig’s comments about the problems caused by plastic bags and implied that the educational work goes with the recyclable recovery facility contract — which in Mankato’s case is the county.
“Mankato chooses to use the Blue Earth County contract for the recovery of recyclables. We are the hauler only,” Williamson said. “The Blue Earth website, under ‘Environmental Resources,’ is the place to find how to prepare recyclables and what is acceptable.”
Finally, many plastic bags can be recycled if people are willing to collect them and drop them off in receptacles in supermarkets and a few other locations. The Free Press covered that topic in a story on May 6.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.