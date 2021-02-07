Q: The former Newman Center/VINE building on South Fifth Street is being remodeled. What is going in that building?
A: Ask Us Guy read this question to Blue Earth County Historical Society Executive Director Jessica Potter and wondered if she was a little chagrined to hear someone calling the building at Fifth and Warren streets “the former Newman Center/VINE building.”
“Very much so,” Potter said.
It’s true that the building was once the Catholic Newman Center for Mankato State College, but that ended more than 40 years ago. The sprawling building then became Mankato’s Senior Citizens Center, eventually run by VINE Faith in Action. VINE moved the senior center operations down the street to the renovated Nichols Office Building nearly seven years ago.
And the historical society, after sharing ownership of the building with the senior center for 26 years, has been the sole owner since 2014. VINE’s exit meant the historical society has, for the first time, tons of space to house and potentially expand its History Center, exhibit space, artifact storage, research center and other amenities.
Because of funding challenges, it’s a long-term project. In 2019, BECHS replaced the roof. In 2020, it was able to tackle a project that required the building to be closed — something COVID-19 largely required anyway.
“With the pandemic, we decided to do asbestos abatement, which is a really glamorous project,” Potter said.
It’s done now, allowing for the addition of a dropped ceiling, new lighting, new carpeting and fresh paint.
“So we took advantage of the pandemic and modernized our 1960 building — part of it,” she said.
In the future, as fundraising permits, parking lots will be improved and the facility may even be expanded. When the historical society took full ownership of the building seven years ago, its collections included more than 20,000 three-dimensional items (not counting historic papers) that ranged from antique vehicles and furnishings to clothing and tools from throughout the county’s deep history.
The newly renovated space includes a gift shop, the Marian Anderson Art Gallery, exhibit space and two meeting rooms, available for community use, with recently updated technology.
Potter welcomes the reader who asked the question and anyone else to come check the place out, although appointments need to be made because of pandemic-related restrictions on the number of visitors.
“We’re open at 25% capacity, Tuesday through Saturday, 10-4,” she said, directing interested visitors to blueearthcountyhistory.com to schedule a visit.
Being an executive director of a historical society, Potter couldn’t help but toss out a little history on the Newman Center. The Catholic organization constructed the building in 1961, and it was a doozy. At a cost of $330,000, the center was far from just a place for Catholic students at the college to attend Mass. It was almost like a Catholic student union covering more than 30,000 square feet over two stories with a snack bar, auditorium, meeting rooms and gathering spaces, along with priest’s quarters.
Almost as soon as the spiffy new facility was completed, though, the college began relocating to its current hilltop campus. By 1978, the decision was made to move the Newman Center’s basic operations to a house near the new campus — making the previous Newman Center available for other uses. After a long fundraising effort, a new 16,000-square-foot Newman Center opened on the hilltop campus at 1502 Warren St. in 2015.
Q: Sometimes we get Mankato programming on Channel 4, and it’s annoying because we’re supposed to be getting WCCO programming and for some reason it doesn’t get switched. I’ve tried to call both stations and figure out who’s in charge of this or why it can’t be automatic, but I can’t seem to get an answer. I enjoy the Mankato station, but I can get that on Channel 12.
A: Much of the day, KEYC’s Channel 12 and WCCO’s Channel 4 offer the same CBS programs, other than some of the commercials. Other times, such as during newscasts, the programming is different.
KEYC General Manager Ed Woloszyn wasn’t sure why the reader was seeing KEYC programs on the channel assigned to WCCO and said it must be the person’s cable company, satellite company or other television programming provider.
“KEYC is not covering up other station’s programming,” Woloszyn said.
So, as potentially painful as this advice may be, Ask Us Guy has to tell the reader that the only option is to call his or her cable company to try to get the problem fixed.
