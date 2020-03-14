Q: Every year we try to reserve campsites on the Blue Earth County website at the beginning of March, and every year it is the most painfully worst experience ever! In fact I am on there right now, and I’ve been kicked off more times than I can count, and I still have not made a reservation in the 25 minutes after it opened. Why can’t Blue Earth County fix this?
A: Blue Earth County is aware of the problem and knows how to fix it, according to Public Works Director Ryan Thilges, whose duties include oversight of county parks. But the fix is likely an expensive one.
"We have a single server that supports this software for this vendor," Thilges said of the private contractor that provides the online campground reservation system. "It gets bogged down when we get this mass influx right away for parks reservations."
The county traditionally picked March 1 as the date when people could start making reservations for camping season. People who love a particular site in a particular park tend to try to nab that spot as soon as possible for the biggest camping weekends such as Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.
Bray Park is the most popular.
"All of the major holiday weekends, we're sold out in the first 30 minutes," Thilges said of Bray Park.
With March 1 falling on a Sunday this year, the starting time for reservations was moved to 8 a.m. March 2. People who are having trouble, or just don't like making online reservations, could call the caretaker at the park where they wanted to camp and ask the caretaker to make the reservation. Unfortunately, the caretaker also has to use the online system to accomplish that.
A new server with more capacity would prevent the logjam that occurs on the first day, but Thilges wonders if he can justify that expense when the current server does the job the rest of the year.
"I think it's fairly expensive to upsize to handle the traffic we get on that opening day," he said. "It meets our needs 364 days a year."
The plan is to investigate the cost of a new server and to also ask the Parks Advisory Committee to look at how other parks systems handle reservations to see if there's a better way.
And if would-be campers are still having trouble with the system on days other than opening day, Thilges said they should call the Public Works Department or a park caretaker for help resetting passwords or to clear other roadblocks they're hitting.
Q: What does a person do if a vehicle is parked across the sidewalk instead of on the street?
A: Dial one of two numbers — 311 or 911, said Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges.
"If it's parked across a public sidewalk, they can call 311 or call the police and ask that it be ticketed," he said. "It's not going to be towed. It will be ticketed."
As far as which number to choose, Hentges said it depends on the severity of the problem. If it's just an annoyance, 311 is probably the best choice. That's the number for city complaints and questions.
But if a vehicle is keeping a person with disabilities from getting where they need to go, there's nothing wrong with dialing 911.
"People who have mobility issues — someone on a scooter or a wheelchair — (a blocked sidewalk) is a serious issue," he said. "You can call 911 and ask that someone be dispatched."
In most cases, the caller doesn't have to worry that they're distracting a police officer from responding to a major crime. Typically, a community service officer rather than a licensed police officer will be sent to write the citation.
