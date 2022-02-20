Q: When driving into towns, there are signs saying what town it is along with the population. Those signs entering Mankato and North Mankato still have the 2010 population listed on them. What are the plans for new signs showing the 2020 population of the two cities?
A: A little more patience is required in the name of accuracy, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
MnDOT handles the placement of city name signs along state highways, U.S. highways and interstates as the roadways enter the city limits, according to Traffic Engineer Scott Thompson.
And state law requires all of those MnDOT-controlled signs to include the city’s population. But MnDOT has developed the habit of waiting a bit before adding the new populations because they can change, sometimes due to appeals by local jurisdictions if they have evidence of being undercounted.
“While the Constitution requires a census every 10 years to determine population values, it doesn’t have a requirement for how quickly the count must be settled,” Thompson said.
Federal law, though, requires the tabulation to be completed by end of the year following the count, so the numbers should have been final by Dec. 31.
“Despite that requirement, there always seems to be issues,” Thompson said. “The 2020 census was no different, being impacted by the pandemic, as well as concerns surrounding data anomalies. From past experience, MnDOT has found that waiting to update the population values, until two years after the start of the census (spring of 2022), saves MnDOT staff from having to change the population values multiple times.”
Signs with the updated populations should start popping up later in the spring.
“By Labor Day, all of the population numbers in south-central Minnesota should be updated,” Thompson said.
If the initial census numbers hold, the combined populations of Mankato and North Mankato will be listed as 58,763 on the entrance signs — up from 52,703 in the 2010 census. That’s 44,488 for Mankato (a jump from 39,309 a decade ago) plus 14,275 for North Mankato (an increase from 13,394.)
Q: When college or pro athletic teams have to play away games, how do they get to whatever city they are playing in? I would not think that they would drive up to the MSP Airport and fly commercial airlines.
A: Area college teams rarely get anywhere near an airport, unless they’re on an adjacent freeway en route to a university.
“For the vast majority of travel for competition, Minnesota State teams travel via bus,” wrote Paul Allan, associate athletic director for communications at MSU. “There are times when travel via air is necessary. Relative to NCAA postseason competition, any time a trip is over 600 miles, teams can fly commercial or charter as arranged by the NCAA. The Mavericks have, on occasion, flown commercial out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as well as chartered out of the Mankato Municipal Airport.”
For larger universities competing exclusively at the Division I level, the teams are often traveling to more distant places and mix in more air travel. The Iowa Gazette in Cedar Rapids published an extensive summary of how Big Ten football teams get to away games, and it varied a lot based on how centrally located the teams were and how much hassle it was to use the nearest airport. The Hawkeyes, for instance, flew charter jets to most places but drove to the University of Wisconsin because Madison is just 177 miles from Iowa City, and to Northwestern because getting in and out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was too annoying.
The Gophers at the time were flying everywhere other than bus trips to Madison and, sometimes, Iowa City. Purdue would occasionally do a mix of travel on the same trip — flying to the games and busing back.
Not surprisingly, teams in the big professional leagues almost exclusively use charter jets. In 2016, Bleacher Report published an in-depth look at the road trips of the Baltimore Ravens. While the team would bus or take Amtrak to games in Washington, Philadephia and New Jersey, a chartered Boeing 777 was used for all other road games. The 777 is large enough that the 185 passengers — players, coaches, team employees and security agents — each had an empty seat next to them.
Along with spaciousness, the charter flights allowed the team to pass TSA checks at a remote location with parking rather than standing in security lines with the peons in the main airport terminal. Following the games, the security screening can typically be done at the stadium before the teams board buses for a police-escorted trip to their charter jet. The vast amount of equipment required by an NFL team usually was hauled by truck.
With Major League baseball teams, the collective bargaining agreement negotiated by the players union requires first-class travel whenever available, and plane travel is mandatory for any trip longer than 200 miles, according to a story published by LittleBallparks.com a couple of years ago. In rare cases where players have to fly coach, the agreement guarantees three seats for every two players and first-class meals.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
